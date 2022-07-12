Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There’s a new No. 1 in the world of live TV streaming in the United States. The leader, apparently, is YouTube TV.

In a blog post penned by Christian Oestlien, VP of Product Management for YouTube TV and Connected TV, the company says “today, we’re humbled that 5 million of you are currently on this journey with us.” That’s some 2 million more subscribers since the last time we got an update in October 2020, when YouTube TV crowed about having “more than 3 million” subscribers. The new 5 million number also includes those who are in the trial period, YouTube TV said.

Unlike most of its competitors, YouTube TV doesn’t give a precise breakdown of its subscriber numbers. Hulu With Live TV does, however, reporting 4.1 million subscribers as of April 2022. Sling TV reported 2.252 million subscribers, and FuboTV had 1.056 million subscribers as of March 31, 2022.

The blog post also laid out a few fun facts. The current five most DVR’d shows? Yellowstone, Saturday Night Live, This is Us, 60 Minutes, and Grey’s Anatomy.

YouTube TV has one main plan with more than 100 channels. It costs $65 and includes support for up to a half-dozen connected profiles and unlimited recording. There’s also a pricey 4K option, which gets you some live sports and a fair number of on-demand shows in the higher resolution, all for an extra $20 a month.

YouTube TV also has a fair number of optional add-ons, including a “Spanish Plus” extra with more than 25 Spanish-language channels, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, Showtime, Starz, and more. There’s also a separate “Spanish Plan” that’s available separately for $25 a month.

YouTube TV is available on all major streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV, and Apple TV. It’s also available on phones and tablets and in web browsers.

