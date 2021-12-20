The holiday season is fully upon us! When you’re done sipping hot chocolate and admiring the lights in your neighborhood, there’s nothing better than cozying up with a Christmas movie. If you’re an HBO Max subscriber, you have access to an awesome collection of holiday hits. But, like any streaming collection, even HBO has a few duds in the mix. To help you find where to devote your holiday attention, we’ve pulled together the best Christmas movies on HBO Max right now.

Looking for more holiday picks? We’ve also assembled guides to the best Christmas movies on Netflix and the best Christmas movies on Amazon Prime.

8-Bit Christmas (2021) 80% 66% 6.7/10 Genre Family, Comedy Stars Neil Patrick Harris, Winslow Fegley, Sophia Reid-Gantzert Directed by Michael Dowse pg 98m Trailer watch on HBO Max Trailer watch on HBO Max This HBO Max Original takes place in suburban Chicago in the late 1980s. It’s something of a refresh of A Christmas Story as 10-year-old Jake Doyle (Winslow Fegley) makes it his life’s (or at least his Christmas) mission to get the latest 8-bit gaming system for Christmas. Collapse Read more

Elf (2003) 85% 64% 7.0/10 Genre Comedy, Family, Fantasy Stars Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart Directed by Jon Favreau pg 97m Trailer watch on HBO Trailer watch on HBO A modern Christmas classic, Will Ferrell stars as Buddy the Elf, a human who was accidentally brought to the North Pole as a child. Raised as a toymaking elf, Buddy is extremely enthusiastic, but as a full-grown man, he’s about four times the size of the other elves. Somehow, he feels like he just doesn’t belong, so when the opportunity arises to meet his real father, Buddy jumps at the chance to travel to Manhattan. Dad, however, isn’t quite ready to accept that his long-lost son is literally one of Santa’s elves. Collapse Read more

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) 67% 49% 7.6/10 Genre Comedy Stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik pg-13 97m Trailer watch on HBO Max Trailer watch on HBO Max Another Christmas classic, this one catches up with National Lampoon’s Vacation‘s Griswold family as they prepare to host fmaily for the holidays. Of course, things are never easy for Clark (Chevy Chase), Ellen (Beverly D’Angelo), and their kids. When Clark’s obnoxious cousin Eddie arrives unexpectedly with his family in tow, the bad luck spirals out of control. But Clark is not one to be deterred from having a happy Christmas holiday. Collapse Read more

A Christmas Story (1983) 89% 77% 7.9/10 Genre Comedy, Family Stars Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, Peter Billingsley Directed by Bob Clark pg 93m Trailer watch on HBO Max Trailer watch on HBO Max One of the most beloved Christmas movies ever, A Christmas Story is practically appointment viewing for many families. Little Ralphie is growing up in the 1940s, getting into mischief, but trying to stay good so he can convince his parents, teachers, and Santa that he’s deserving of a Red Ryder B.B. gun for Christmas. Easier said than done. Collapse Read more

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) 96% 88% 7.9/10 Genre Comedy, Drama, Family Stars Maureen O'Hara, John Payne, Edmund Gwenn Directed by George Seaton 96m watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max A Christmas movie for the ages, Miracle on 34th Street introduces us to Kris Kringle, a jolly man who bears a striking resemblance to Santa Claus. Naturally, he’s asked to perform the role at Macy’s after his performance in the Thanksgiving Day parade. Kringle is committed to the role, however, making some wonder if he’s truly Santa Claus, and making others push for the man’s institutionalization. Collapse Read more

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 60% 6.6/10 Genre Fantasy, Drama, Family Stars Richard Attenborough, Dylan McDermott, Mara Wilson Directed by Les Mayfield pg 114m watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max It doesn’t compare to the original, but this 1994 reboot is still a heartwarmer. Six-year-old Susan Walker doubts the existence of Santa Claus since the adults in her life have pretty much all given up trying to keep up the charade. But when she meets a department store Santa who’s convinced he’s the real thing, Susan begins to find her belief again. Collapse Read more

Four Christmases (2008) 25% 41% 5.7/10 Genre Comedy, Romance, Drama Stars Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Duvall Directed by Seth Gordon pg-13 88m Trailer watch on HBO Max Trailer watch on HBO Max For those looking for a more PG-13 Christmas movie, Four Christmases delivers some laughs around cute performances from Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn. Each year, Brad and Kate have successfully avoided their families. This year, however, all departing flights are canceled and their ruse to elope from their families gets exposed on TV. Now, Brad and Kate must attend four different Christmases in the same day, all while eating a big old slice of humble pie. Collapse Read more

The Polar Express (2004) 56% 61% 6.6/10 Genre Animation, Family, Adventure, Fantasy, Comedy Stars Tom Hanks, Leslie Zemeckis, Eddie Deezen Directed by Robert Zemeckis g 100m Trailer watch on HBO Max Trailer watch on HBO Max The computer animation doesn’t really stand up to today’s standards, but don’t let that take you out of the magic of The Polar Express. One night, a boy who doubts the existence of Santa Claus looks out his window to discover an unusual train. He boards it and finds he’s heading to the North Pole. But it’s more than just a journey to see Santa, it’s a journey to the heart of himself to discover that life’s wonders never cease as long as you believe. Collapse Read more

