 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Tom Cruise attempts cinema’s biggest stunt in Mission: Impossible 7 featurette

Dan Girolamo
By

Tom Cruise thanked fans yesterday for their support of Top Gun: Maverick after jumping out of a plane and completing a solo freefall dive. Yet, that wasn’t the craziest thing captured on camera as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (also known as Mission: Impossible 7 or M:I 7) released a behind-the-scenes look at the “biggest stunt in cinema history.”

The 9-minute video brings the audience back to the first day of shooting M:I 7 in September 2020 when Cruise prepared to jump a motorcycle off a cliff, complete a base jump, and parachute to safety. While the stunt seems out of this world, Cruise calmly says that he’s wanted to do this since he was a “little kid.”

For a stunt that took seconds to complete, it took well over a year of preparation and training. Cruise had to perfect base jumping, skydiving, canopy control, and motocross before he could even practice the jump. Cruise completed over 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps in preparation for the stunt. Countless hours of practice on a model ramp were needed to calculate the speed and angles of Cruise’s jump so writer/director Christopher McQuarrie knew where to put each camera. When it came time to complete the stunt in Norway, in true Tom Cruise fashion, he did it not once, but six times.

Related

Dead Reckoning Part One will be the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible film franchise. Alongside Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny will reprise their roles from the previous M:I films.

Tom Cruise talks with Christopher McQuarrie on the set of Mission: Impossible 7.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 14, 2023. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tom Cruise’s on-set injury forces long ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ production delay
Mission: Impossible 6
If you unwrap "The Mummy' trailer, you'll uncover a "Mission: Impossible" movie
mission impossible 5 adds call duty modern warfare 3 writer ghost protocol
Box office hits and misses: Mission: Impossible soars while Pixels plummets
weekend box office mission impossible rogue nation cruise plane
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation review
mission impossible rogue nation movie review 026
Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for December 2022
Fios TV Package
5 movies that deserve a reboot
Tom Cruise looking stern in Top Gun: Maverick.
Adam Driver battles dinosaurs in first trailer for 65
Adam Driver holds a gun on a poster for 65.
The 10 most shocking endings ever in movies
The Sixth Sense
The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 trailer teases a showdown with dragons
A group of animated characters stand beside one another in a scene from The Legend of Vox Machina.
Where to watch Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
H.E.R. and Josh Groban pose in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
PPA’s 2022 Bubly Team Championships live stream: where to watch pickleball
Logo for the pickleball team championships.
Where to watch Ticket to Paradise
Julia Roberts smiles while looking at George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.
John Leonetti, Oona Chaplin, and Ramón Rodríguez discuss their horror film Lullaby
A creature holds a candelabra in Lullabye.