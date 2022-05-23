Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer teases Tom Cruise’s last hurrah

It’s been so long since the first Mission: Impossible movie debuted that it’s easy to forget that the franchise began on television. So it’s fitting that the upcoming seventh and eighth movies will be an epic two-part story. They may also mark the end of the road for Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. But as you can see in the amazing trailer for Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1, if Ethan is going out, he’s going out with a bang!

The trailer doesn’t show off much in the way of story, but it’s not shy about offering a glimpse of the stunning visuals and impressive stunt work. It’s become a hallmark of the film series to feature realistic stunts and practical effects and locations whenever possible. The results speak for themselves, and this already looks like the action film to beat in 2023.

Naturally, Ethan’s IMF team will once again be joining him on a mission that will take them around the world. Ving Rhames co-stars as Luther Stickell, with Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, and Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust. One of the more intriguing returns is Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge. In the first Mission: Impossible, Kittridge was the former director of the IMF. This raises a question: What could possibly bring Kittridge out of retirement?

The trailer does feature a glimpse of Haley Atwell’s Grace as well as an unnamed character played by Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Pom Klementieff. The film will also star Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, with Esai Morales, Frederick Schmidt, Shea Whigham, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Cary Elwes, Lampros Kalfuntzos, and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Christopher McQuarrie wrote and directed Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which will hit theaters on July 14, 2023. Part Two will follow on June 28, 2024.

