Mission: Impossible 7 and more lead Paramount’s film slate

When it comes to movies, Paramount is betting big on Tom Cruise. At CinemaCon, Cruise was at the center of no less than three of Paramount’s upcoming films: Top Gun: Maverick, and Mission: Impossible 7 and 8. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Cruise appeared in a video message for the CinemaCon crowd that featured the actor flying an antique plane somewhere in South Africa while performing a stunt for the next Mission: Impossible film. Cruise thanked the attendees for their support, and they were subsequently treated to the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick prior to its nationwide rollout on May 28.

As for Cruise’s other major franchise, the new names for the sequels were announced as Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two. Plot details for the sequels are still under wraps, but they could prove to be the final installments in the series. Dead Reckoning Part One will arrive in theaters on July 14, 2023, while Part Two will premiere on June 28. 2024.

The cast of Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

The other big news out of Paramount’s presentation is that the spinoff from A Quiet Place now has a proper name. It’s called A Quiet Place: Day One, and as the name implies, it will take place on the day that the noise-sensitive aliens invaded Earth. Pig director Michael Sarnoski will helm the spinoff, while John Krasinski is still developing A Quiet Place Part III as a separate movie.

Paramount also showed off the first footage from director Damien Chazelle’s latest film Babylon. Brad Pitt will headline the film as silent film star John Gilbert, with Margot Robbie as actress Clara Bow and Tobey Maguire as the legendary actor and filmmaker Charlie Chaplin. The story of the film will explore Hollywood’s difficult transition from the silent era to “the talkies.”

The supporting cast for Babylon is truly spectacular, including Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Flea, Samara Weaving, Rory Scovel, Lukas Haas, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Damon Gupton, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Jean Smart, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Diego Calva, Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin, and Troy Metcalf. Babylon will open in theaters on December 25.

