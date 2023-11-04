3 action movies on Paramount+ you need to watch in November

It has to be somewhat discouraging for Paramount+ subscribers to see so many of the best action movies, and the best movies in general, go straight to the higher tiers of Paramount+ with Showtime. Here at Digital Trends, we’re firm believers in the idea that these movies should be available to every subscriber regardless of tiers. So our picks for the three best action movies on Paramount+ are available on all tiers.

This month’s picks include one of the biggest action movies from last summer, a Best Picture winner at the Oscars, and a retelling of a real-life story. These are the three action movies on Paramount+ that you need to watch in November.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

If the reports are true that President Joe Biden was moved to take executive action on A.I. after watching Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, then this may prove to be one of the more influential movies ever made. Within the film, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) makes it his personal mission to destroy The Entity, an A.I. that has already gained sentience and set its own agenda for the world.

The Entity’s reach extends to the physical world, thanks to Ethan’s old rival, Gabriel (Esai Morales), who is a true believer in its plans for the future. When a beautiful thief named Grace (Hayley Atwell) gets in the middle of this conflict, The Entity forces Ethan to choose between saving her, or his long-term love interest, Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson).

Watch Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on Paramount+.

Gladiator (2000)

“Are you not entertained?!” There aren’t many action movies that have walked away with the Best Picture award at the Oscars. But director Ridley Scott’s Gladiator pulled off that feat, and Russell Crowe also won Best Actor for his portrayal of Maximus Decimus Meridius. Maximus is a loyal general of the Roman army who has the favor of the Emperor, Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris). Marcus even wants to make Maximus his heir so Rome can become a republic again.

Marcus’ son, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), murders his father rather than let Maximus rule in place of himself. Commodus also orders the death of Maximus and his family. While Maximus survives, his loved ones do not. Maximus endures slavery and life as a gladiator before his exploits in the arena give him the chance to get his revenge on the man who took everything from him.

Watch Gladiator on Paramount+.

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Scott also directed Black Hawk Down, a harrowing film which is based on a real-life incident that occurred in 1999. A civil war in Somalia escalates to the point where U.S. special forces and soldiers are sent into the country on a mission. When the mission goes horribly wrong, a Delta Force Black Hawk helicopter is shot down by enemy forces, with only a handful of survivors.

SSG Matt Eversmann (Oppenheimer‘s Josh Hartnett) and his Rangers attempt to reach the crash site and rescue their men, only for a second helicopter to go down under enemy fire. And regardless of the superior firepower of the U.S. military, the overwhelming forces set against them may mean that no one on their side will make it out alive.

Watch Black Hawk Down on Paramount+.

