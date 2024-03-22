 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Like the Road House remake? Then watch these 3 action movies right now

Dan Girolamo
By
A man holds a gun as he stands next to a woman.
Warner Bros.

In 1989, Patrick Swayze introduced audiences to Dalton, the world’s best cooler, in Road House. The story of an elite bouncer tasked with fixing up a rowdy Missouri bar became a signature action film of the 1980s. In 2024, Jake Gyllenhaal steps into Swayze’s shoes for Amazon Prime Video’s Road House, Doug Liman’s reimagined version of the 1989 film. Instead of Missouri, Dalton heads to the Florida Keys to save a roadhouse from a local crime lord.

Road House debuted to a thunderous reception at SXSW and will likely be a hit on streaming. If you liked the new Road House, ride the action wave and watch these three movies, including another 1980s film with Swayze, a thriller set at sea, and a terrific legacy sequel.

Recommended Videos

Red Dawn (1984)

Patrick Swayze and Charlie Sheen defend the US from Soviet Invasion in Red Dawn.
United Artists

Before fighting unruly bar patrons in Road House, Swayze battled communism in Red Dawn. In an alternate 1980s, the Soviet Union teams with Cuba and Nicaragua to invade the United States and ignite World War III. The Soviet invasion overwhelms the small town of Calumet, Colorado, and before long, the communists are in charge.

Related

What the Soviets didn’t prepare for are Jed (Swayze) and Matt Eckert (Charlie Sheen), two brothers who escape to the forest with a small group of teenagers. After their father (Harry Dean Stanton) dies, Jed and Matt launch guerrilla attacks on the Soviet soldiers. As word spreads of their success, the teens call themselves the “Wolverines,” providing hope for the nation. Red Dawn is a solid B-movie representing a snapshot of the 1980s with the Cold War themes and Reagan era fashion. It’s also fun to watch certain cast members – Swayze, Sheen, C. Thomas Howell, Lea Thompson, and Jennifer Grey – in early roles before they became stars.

Stream Red Dawn on Max.

Under Siege (1992)

A soldier in full uniform salutes.
Warner Bros.

If you thought Road House had fun yet ridiculous action sequences and an over-the-top villain, I raise you Under Siege, Andrew Davis’ version of Die Hard on a ship. Before he went off the deep end, Steven Seagal was one of the top action heroes from the early 1990s. His best role came in Under Siege as Chief Petty Officer Casey Ryback, a former Marine who now works as a cook on the USS Missouri. When the Navy hires a band to perform for the ship’s captain, William Strannix (Tommy Lee Jones), the band leader and his group of terrorists, including Commander Krill (Gary Busey), hijack the ship.

Strannix, a former government operative, wants to steal the nuclear missiles as revenge for the CIA’s role in a failed assassination attempt against him. Everything goes according to plan until Ryback gets loose and wreaks havoc on the terrorists. From his cheesy one-liners to his dominant fighting ability, Seagal excels as Under Siege’s John McClane. However, this film belongs to Jones, whose eccentric villain steals the show. The success of Under Siege also allowed Davis to make The Fugitive, a terrific 1990s thriller that led to Jones winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Rent Under Siege on Apple, Prime Video, Google, or YouTube.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Maverick and Penny looking at each other as if about to kiss in Top Gun: Maverick.
Paramount Pictures

Road House is a solid reimagining of Swayze’s film. It channels the charisma of the 1989 film while giving it some new storylines to stay fresh. Top Gun: Maverick is the best example of a modern film playing off the nostalgia from the original. Three decades after the events of Top Gun, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) works as a test pilot who continues to push his limits in the sky. However, an old rival and friend, Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer), assigns Maverick to teach a new crop of pilots at Top Gun.

One of these pilots is Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s deceased wingman, Goose (Anthony Edwards). Putting his issues aside, Maverick has to prepare these young men and women for a top-secret mission that will put everything Maverick loves at risk. From the spectacular stunts and gorgeous cinematography to the thrilling action and edge-of-your-sea suspense, Top Gun: Maverick laid the blueprint for how to make a nostalgia-fueled sequel.

Stream Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+ or Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Like Dune 2? Then watch these 3 great sci-movies for free right now
David Walks through a robot factory in AI Artificial Intelligence.

Dune: Part Two is set to dominate theaters this weekend as hordes of moviegoers (who've endured the worst two months of movies in recent memory) eagerly return to the dusty world of Arrakis to catch up with Paul, Chani, Lady J(essica), and the rest of the gang. And who can blame them? The movie is already critically acclaimed and will surely be the blockbuster to watch in coming weeks.

Denis Villeneuve's big-budget sequel isn't the only sci-fi game in town, though. Streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video have tons of sci-fi movies, but you have to pay for a subscription to access them. Do you want to watch great sci-fi movies that are just as good as Dune: Part Two for free? Digital Trends has compiled a list of three exceptional sci-fi films that are currently streaming on Tubi and YouTube. So sit back, tune in, and prepare to have your mind expanded beyond all comprehension.
Logan's Run (1976)

Read more
Like Josh Brolin in Dune: Part Two? Then watch these 3 great movies right now
A man gazes into a battlefield in Dune: Part Two.

Throughout his long career in Hollywood (dating back to The Goonies), Josh Brolin has proven that he can be a little bit of a chameleon. He fits just as well in the world of Dune, for example, as he does in worlds that are much more grounded in reality.

Now that he's set to return as Gurney Halleck in Dune 2, though, this is the perfect moment to check out a few of the other great movies that Brolin has made throughout his career. Here are three you should definitely start with:
Sicario (2015)

Read more
Like Dune: Part Two? Then watch these 5 great sci-fi movies right now
Robert Pattinson and John David Washington stand on a roof and observe.

The first two months of 2024 have been slow at the box office. There have been far more misses than hits. It's a bad sign when Madame Web is the most memorable film of 2024, but for all the wrong reasons. These negative feelings are about to change with Dune: Part Two on March 1. The sequel to Denis Villeneuve's Dune continues the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his mission to unite the Fremen people of Arrakis in a war against the Harkonnens.

After watching Dune: Part Two, are you craving more sci-fi adventures? Below, we selected five great sci-fi films to explore after your trip to Arrakis. Our picks include a Christopher Nolan spy thriller, one of the greatest sequels ever, and an earlier film in Villeneuve's filmography.
Tenet (2020)

Read more