Like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice? Then watch these 3 movies now

It’s been 36 years since Betelgeuse haunted the Deetz family in Beetlejuice. Here’s the basics: if you say his name three times, Betelgeuse will return. In 2024, the self-proclaimed bio-exorcist does just that for the sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Michael Keaton reprises his role as Betelgeuse alongside Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz. When Astrid Deetz (Jenna Ortega) ventures into the afterlife, Lydia reluctantly summons Betelgeuse to save her daughter.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has garnered positive reviews, with many fans calling it a fun sequel. If you’re looking for more strange ghouls and paranormal creatures, then watch one of the three movies below. Our picks include a famous ghost adventure, another Tim Burton classic, and a friendly family movie.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Who ya gonna call? If they existed in the same universes, the Deetz family should have hired the Ghostbusters to rid their house of Betelgeuse. However, the paranormal hunting team was occupied protecting New York City from ghosts. Before becoming the Ghostbusters, Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) were parapsychology professors at Columbia University.

After losing their jobs, the trio of scientists formed the Ghostbusters, a for-hire organization that eliminates ghosts. As their popularity soars, the Ghostbusters hire a fourth member, Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson). The Ghostbusters face a life-or-death situation when a doorway to an alternate dimension unleashes a new evil in New York City. Thankfully, the quartet is not afraid of ghosts — well, kind of.

Stream Ghostbusters on Starz.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

After the success of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Beetlejuice, and Batman, Burton could have gone in any direction for his next film. In true Burton fashion, he focused on a reclusive loner in Edward Scissorhands. In a suburban town, a Gothic mansion stands at the end of the block. The house belonged to a man known as the Inventor (Vincent Price). Before he died, the Inventor made a humanoid named Edward (Johnny Depp). However, the Inventor never finished his creation, so Edward is left with scissor blades for his hands.

When saleswoman Peg (Dianne Wiest) pities the quiet Edward, she invites him into her home, where he falls in love with Peg’s teenage daughter (Winona Ryder). Despite his kindness and humility, not everyone in town accepts Edward. Burton’s version of Frankenstein is visually impressive and surprisingly heartfelt as he explores themes of conformity and self-acceptance.

Stream Edward Scissorhands on Disney+.

Casper (1995)

Not every ghost is as mean as Betelgeuse; some are even friendly. Take Casper (Malachi Pearson), a boylike ghost with a heart of gold. Casper and his uncles, The Ghostly Trio, reside in Whipstaff Manor, located in Friendship, Maine. After the egotistical Carrigan Crittenden (Cathy Moriarty) inherits Whipstaff Manor, she hires paranormal expert Dr. James Harvey (Bill Pullman) to rid the property of the ghosts.

James moves into Whipstaff with his teenage daughter, Kat Kat (Christina Ricci). After an initial scare, Casper and Kat eventually become friends. However, the Ghostly Trio are not as kind as Casper, and they live to torture James. Funny and entertaining, Casper is the type of ghost story that the whole family can enjoy.

Buy or rent Casper on Google, Prime Video, or Apple.