 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice? Then watch these 3 movies now

By
Kim hugs Edward in Edward Scissorhands.
20th Century Fox

It’s been 36 years since Betelgeuse haunted the Deetz family in Beetlejuice. Here’s the basics: if you say his name three times, Betelgeuse will return. In 2024, the self-proclaimed bio-exorcist does just that for the sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Michael Keaton reprises his role as Betelgeuse alongside Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz. When Astrid Deetz (Jenna Ortega) ventures into the afterlife, Lydia reluctantly summons Betelgeuse to save her daughter.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has garnered positive reviews, with many fans calling it a fun sequel. If you’re looking for more strange ghouls and paranormal creatures, then watch one of the three movies below. Our picks include a famous ghost adventure, another Tim Burton classic, and a friendly family movie.

Recommended Videos

Ghostbusters (1984)

The men from the original Ghostbusters movie springing into action on the streets.
Columbia Pictures

Who ya gonna call? If they existed in the same universes, the Deetz family should have hired the Ghostbusters to rid their house of Betelgeuse. However, the paranormal hunting team was occupied protecting New York City from ghosts. Before becoming the Ghostbusters, Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) were parapsychology professors at Columbia University.

After losing their jobs, the trio of scientists formed the Ghostbusters, a for-hire organization that eliminates ghosts. As their popularity soars, the Ghostbusters hire a fourth member, Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson). The Ghostbusters face a life-or-death situation when a doorway to an alternate dimension unleashes a new evil in New York City. Thankfully, the quartet is not afraid of ghosts — well, kind of.

Stream Ghostbusters on Starz.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder in Edward Scissorhands.
20th Century Fox

After the success of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Beetlejuice, and Batman, Burton could have gone in any direction for his next film. In true Burton fashion, he focused on a reclusive loner in Edward Scissorhands. In a suburban town, a Gothic mansion stands at the end of the block. The house belonged to a man known as the Inventor (Vincent Price). Before he died, the Inventor made a humanoid named Edward (Johnny Depp). However, the Inventor never finished his creation, so Edward is left with scissor blades for his hands.

When saleswoman Peg (Dianne Wiest) pities the quiet Edward, she invites him into her home, where he falls in love with Peg’s teenage daughter (Winona Ryder). Despite his kindness and humility, not everyone in town accepts Edward. Burton’s version of Frankenstein is visually impressive and surprisingly heartfelt as he explores themes of conformity and self-acceptance.

Stream Edward Scissorhands on Disney+.

Casper (1995)

Casper the Friendly Ghost and Christina Ricci in Casper.
Universal Pictures

Not every ghost is as mean as Betelgeuse; some are even friendly. Take Casper (Malachi Pearson), a boylike ghost with a heart of gold. Casper and his uncles, The Ghostly Trio, reside in Whipstaff Manor, located in Friendship, Maine. After the egotistical Carrigan Crittenden (Cathy Moriarty) inherits Whipstaff Manor, she hires paranormal expert Dr. James Harvey (Bill Pullman) to rid the property of the ghosts.

James moves into Whipstaff with his teenage daughter, Kat Kat (Christina Ricci). After an initial scare, Casper and Kat eventually become friends. However, the Ghostly Trio are not as kind as Casper, and they live to torture James. Funny and entertaining, Casper is the type of ghost story that the whole family can enjoy.

Buy or rent Casper on Google, Prime Video, or Apple.

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in September
A young man with a shaved head and white tank top sits on a motorcycle in One Fast Move.

Not every movie is for everyone. Sometimes, you’ll see a movie that critics pan but you absolutely love it. Other times, friends, family members, or even audience ratings may suggest that a film isn’t worth your time. But when you sit down to watch it, you actually find it enjoyable.

While there are movies that are universally fantastic and ones that everyone agrees are downright bad, there’s a middle group of underrated movies that polarize viewers and critics. We have three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in September that fall into this gray area. You might just like them if you give them a shot.
One Fast Move (2024)

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in September
Simon Pegg driving a car with an alien beside him, both looking to the side and screaming in a scene from the movie Paul.

Those who love the sci-fi genre appreciate some of the more obscure titles as well as popular films of that ilk. There are low-budget classics as well as modern films with incredible special effects. If you’re into sci-fi, you probably appreciate how diverse the genre can be.

If you’re looking for a new movie to watch this month, we have some recommendations. These are three sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in September. One or two you may have seen before but are worth watching again.
Paul (2011)
NEW Official PAUL Trailer

Read more
The best sci-fi movies on Max right now
Matt Damon stands in his spacesuit on Mars in The Martian.

When it comes to sci-fi movies on Max, the streamer tends to rely on long-term deals like the one it has with Disney's 20th Century Studios. Both of this month's new additions, The Martian and Independence Day, come from the studio formerly known as 20th Century Fox. The former is a cerebral science fiction thriller with a lot of heart, while the latter is filled with exciting action. Taken together, they represent two different sides of sci-fi fandom.

These films are complemented by select movies from Warner Bros. Pictures' library, including the recently arrived Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Beyond that film, there is a mixture of classic sci-fi flicks like 2001: A Space Odyssey and more modern titles like Dune: Part Two. You can find the rest of our selections for the best sci-fi movies on Max below.

Read more