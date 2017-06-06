Looking to escape boredom? These are the best action movies on Netflix

Netflix isn’t just a great place to find TV shows; the streaming service also has a treasure trove of quality films, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the action-adventure category. Whether you prefer the gritty films of the ‘80s or the charm of modern superhero films, Netflix has it all. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of action films on Netflix you may want to avoid — including a shocking number of recent Steven Seagal films — so we’ve curated a list that includes only the best of the best.

Escape from New York What's the best way to deal with a massive spike in crime? If you're the government in John Carpenter's Escape from New York, the answer is to wall off Manhattan and turn it into a giant prison. It seems like a foolproof plan, until Air Force One crashes there, leaving the President (Ernest Borgnine) in the clutches of armed criminals. It's a crisis, and only one man is equipped to solve it: Former Special Forces soldier Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell). Injected with micro explosives and promised a pardon if he succeeds, Snake has 22 hours to infiltrate Manhattan, rescue the President, and get him out safely. With explosive gunfights, a badass hero, and a stylish soundtrack, Escape from New York shows '80s filmmaking at its best.

Doctor Strange In this unique outing in the Marvel cinematic universe, renowned surgeon Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose hands suffered nerve damage in a car crash, turns to magic to try and recover. He travels to Kathmandu to meet the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton), a sorcerer who demonstrates the mystic arts to Strange and agrees to train him as a sorcerer. There, Strange learns that Earth is under constant threat from supernatural forces, including the Ancient One's renegade former pupil, Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen). Doctor Strange is a mind-bending superhero film, one that uses special effects to create bizarre, Escher-esque set pieces, as even city streets bend and rearrange themselves at Strange's command.

13 Assassins A remake of a classic Japanese film, 13 Assassins is set in 19th-century Japan, where the shogun's half brother, Lord Matsudaira Naritsugu (Gorō Inagaki), rules his province with cruelty. Deciding that Matsudaira must die, a government official enlists veteran samurai Shimada Shinzaemon (Kōji Yakusho) to assemble a team of samurai to assassinate the lord. They convert a remote village into a giant death trap, and lead Matsudaira and his personal army there for a bloody confrontation. Director Takashi Miike is known for outlandish violence, but here he exercises restraint, taking time to establish the characters and their relationships before tossing them into the fray. For those who enjoy historical drama and bloody battles, 13 Assassins is sure to please.