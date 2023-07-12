 Skip to main content
Is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 streaming?

It’s been five years since the release of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, but the latest film in the series has finally arrived. Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie have reunited for the new sequel, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, and this is a story that has finally given Ethan Hunt (Cruise) a foe that he can’t easily dispatch. The Entity is something that Ethan has never had to contend with before, and it will push him and his team to their limits.

Mission: Impossible regulars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson are all back as Luther Stickell, Benji Dunn, and Ilsa Faust, respectively. Vanessa Kirby also reprises her role from Fallout as the White Widow, Alanna Mitsopolis. And for the first time since the original Mission: Impossible film in 1996, Henry Czerny has returned as IMF director Eugene Kittridge.

Dead Reckoning Part 1 also introduces Haley Atwell’s character, Grace, an extremely talented thief who gets caught up in Ethan’s war with The Entity. Esai Morales co-stars as Gabriel, a man from Ethan’s past who has thrown his lot in with The Entity, with Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Pom Klementieff as Gabriel’s operative, Paris.

Now, it’s time to answer your burning questions about whether you can stream Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 streaming?

Tom Cruise looks and stares in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
Ethan Hunt considers his next move in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1. Paramount Pictures

No, not yet. Cruise and McQuarrie have been pretty adamant about keeping their movie on the big screen as opposed to streaming. And by all indications, Dead Reckoning Part 1 is going to be one of the biggest hits of the summer. This is the third Mission: Impossible film helmed by McQuarrie and Cruise’s seventh M:I movie since 1996. And yet the franchise is not only white hot, it may set a new record for its own films with this five-day opening.

Dead Reckoning Part 1 appears to be well-positioned for a long run at the box office, likely through the end of August. Paramount won’t be in a rush to stream this one. It’s got hit written all over it.

Will Dead Reckoning Part 1 be available to stream at home?

Tom Cruise does a little jump on a motorcycle in "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One."
Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1. Paramount Pictures

Yes, of course it will. But a major release like this won’t be rushed onto streaming. Paramount+ will be the eventual streaming home of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1, but the studio will likely keep the film in theaters for as long as possible. That strategy worked very well for Cruise’s last film, Top Gun: Maverick, and Paramount+ waited several months after its theatrical release to send that flick to streaming.

Paramount may also give Dead Reckoning Part 1 a larger window before streaming in order to maximize interest in the film’s release on Blu-ray and 4K HD as well as digital purchases. This is a franchise, after all, and that’s the smart play to earn as much money as possible.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is now playing in theaters everywhere.

