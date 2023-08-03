 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 action movies on Paramount+ that are perfect to watch in the summer

Joe Allen
By

Summer 2023 has brought plenty of great action blockbusters with it, whether it’s new entries in long-running franchises or completely original movies. If you’re looking for action, though, the big screen is not the only place you can find it. Every streaming service has at least some collection of action movies for you to enjoy, and Paramount Plus may have one of the best collections out there.

With a combination of recent action hits and older titles from the Paramount catalog, you can catch as much action as your heart desires. These are five of the best action movies the streamer has to offer.

Recommended Videos

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Rebecca Ferguson and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation.
Paramount Pictures

Every single Mission: Impossible movie is available to watch on Paramount Plus, but Rogue Nation is a great entry point for those who are hoping to skip the earlier installments. The film follows Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt as he hunts down a network of rogue spies, but no one really watches Mission: Impossible movies for the plot.

What’s most important is that the action sequences here are breathtaking, from an opening where Cruise hangs on to the outside of a plane all the way through to a climactic sequence set entirely underwater. On top of all that, the movie also introduces Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust, one of the great spy characters in movie history.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Eddie Murphy signals that all is okay in Beverly Hills Cop.
Paramount Pictures

If you prefer your action to be tinged with comedy, then Beverly Hills Cop may be exactly what you’re looking for. Following a Detroit cop who follows a murder investigation to Beverly Hills, the movie is in large part about the culture shock he experiences after arriving there.

Beverly Hills Cop has the kinds of set pieces typically reserved for great action movies, and it also firmly established Eddie Murphy as one of the great stars of his generation. There’s a reason why the film spawned two sequels and is still fondly remembered today.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Michelle Yeoh looks on in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
A24

One of the strangest best picture winners of all time, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a genre-bending movie that combines heady sci-fi concepts with the pacing of a kung-fu action movie.

In addition to being a sweet story about learning to appreciate the life you’re living, the movie also features plenty of genuinely well-choreographed action, and the Daniels, who directed the film, know how to stage all of that action for maximal impact. It may not have had an enormous budget, but Everything Everywhere All at Once stretched the money it had to create something magnificent.

Bumblebee (2018)

Hailee Steinfeld and Bumblebee in Bumblee.
Paramount Pictures

There are plenty of people who are understandably dubious about Transformers movies, but Bumblebee is well worth a shot. The movie tells what amounts to something of an origin story for its titular character, following the Transformer as he arrives on Earth and his life intersects with a teenage girl living in the 1980s.

Thanks to a wonderful central performance from Hailee Steinfeld, and writing that is much sharper than usual for a Transformers movie, Bumblebee feels like a full meal, and comes with a few great pieces of action to boot.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.
Paramount Pictures

No list of great action movies would be complete without a second Tom Cruise entry. Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited and hugely popular sequel to the original Top Gun, sees Pete “Maverick” Mitchell returning to Top Gun to train a new class of elite pilots for a highly dangerous mission.

The movie is filled with death-defying stunts and features footage of the actors actually flying planes. It’s a genuine big-budget blockbuster, and while it may be awash in propaganda for the U.S. military, it’s hard to deny the visceral thrills that the movie is able to provide basically from start to finish.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
5 LGBTQ movies and TV shows you need to watch in August
Nick and Charlie look at their phones in Heartstopper.

August is typically the month that the summer season starts to wind down. Kids prepare to go back to school, while adults figure out how to spend the last few days of vacation they have left for the season. On the movies and streaming front, however, the schedule remains as busy as ever, and that holds true for content about the LGBTQ+ experience.

In theaters, the comedy Bottoms and the drama Passages showcase the highs and lows of love, while the hit Netflix streaming show Heartstopper returns for a second season. In addition, there's an incisive documentary about a famously closeted gay Hollywood star on Max while Prime Video debuts a charming rom-com about the First Son and the Prince of England having a secret romance. There's something for everyone, and these five LGBTQ movies and shows are sure to keep you entertained well into the fall.
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (out now)

Read more
5 sexy Netflix thrillers you need to watch this summer
A man feeds a woman an olive in Obsession.

The summer weather is keeping things hot outside, but a good sexy thriller can keep things steamy all year long. Sexy and erotic thrillers have largely fallen by the wayside in theaters, but the genre still has a home on Netflix. These are the films that are about more than just romance or sex. After all, it's more fun to see secrets, lies, and dangers get in the way of an otherwise normal relationship. All of that just spices things up and keeps things entertaining.

To help you get through this long hot summer, we've put together a small list of the five sexy thrillers on Netflix that you need to watch. These may not be Oscar-worthy movies or films that are beloved by critics, but they are films that have had a lot of success on Netflix from the way that they turn on the heat, so to speak.
Deadly Illusions (2021)

Read more
5 horror movies on Hulu that are perfect to watch in the summer
A man shines a flashlight in Barbarian.

Though summer is a long way from Halloween, horror fans still love to enjoy the sunny season with some scary movies. Fortunately for streamers, Hulu has an extensive selection of frightening films to watch (but preferably not binge).

From masked killers attacking kids at summer camps to getaway trips gone terribly wrong, there is more than enough horror to sustain even the most desensitized fan. Out of all the pictures on Hulu, audiences should treat themselves to some scares with these five films.
The Exorcist III (1990)

Read more