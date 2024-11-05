 Skip to main content
If you have to watch one Disney+ movie this November, stream this one

By
Richard Farnsworth in The Straight Story
Disney

Most people who subscribe to Disney+ do so because they know about the major properties that you can stream there. Disney+ has Star Wars and Marvel and all the animated classics that we know and love. While those titles are what brought many people in the door, they’re not the only things available on the streaming service.

In fact, Disney+ is home to great movies of all kinds, and this month, we recommend you check out The Straight Story from 1999. The film follows an elderly man who has no other feasible mode of transportation, and so decides to ride his lawnmower 1,000 miles to see his sick brother. Here are three reasons the movie is worth checking out.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

It has an amazing central performance

While the premise of The Straight Story may sound absurd (and it undeniably is), it’s anchored by a career-best performance from Richard Farnsworth. As Alvin, a working-class farmer who takes everyone he meets at face value. As we learn over the course of the film, though, Alvin is hiding some fairly severe trauma.

Even this reveal is underplayed, though, a reminder that Alvin has never seen his own pain as anything special. Farnsworth plays this moment and every other in the film beautifully. Alvin is a kind, simple man, but this performance manages to make him endlessly watchable.

It’s a reminder of David Lynch’s mastery

A tractor silhouetted against the sunset in The Straight Story
Disney

As its name might indicate, The Straight Story is among the most straightforward movies of David Lynch’s career. Gone are many of the surreal elements that are crucial to his style, and at least some of the darkness that usually defines his films. Instead, The Straight Story is intentionally mostly about what you see on the surface.

With Alvin and his daughter (played by a brilliant Sissy Spacek), there’s no real need for veneers. In spite of the movie’s straightforward approach, though, one of the more remarkable things about it is that it is nonetheless a David Lynch movie about how impossible it is to ever communicate the depth of what it is to be alive.

It winds up feeling deeply moving

Richard Farnsworth in The Straight Story (1)
Disney

Although the storytelling in The Straight Story is fairly simple, the movie nonetheless communicates plenty of beautiful ideas. Among those ideas is a simple one — a belief that underneath it all, people can be kind to one another.

Alvin runs into plenty of people on his journey, and the vast majority of them are kind and decent, searching for their own kind of peace in a world that’s often unfair to them. The Straight Story may seem like something small or minor, but as you watch it, you’ll realize that it’s a masterpiece in its own quiet, introspective way.

The Straight Story is streaming on Disney+. 

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
What’s new on Peacock in November 2024
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Glen Powell stare offscreen at a tornado, probably, in a still from the movie Twisters.

If you're looking for an escape from wall-to-wall coverage of the U.S. presidential election, you aren't going to find that on Peacock. Between Saturday Night Live's election special and NBC news coverage, the election is going to be just as prevalent on the streamer as it is on network TV. The good news is that Peacock also offers a lot of entertainment value in November, including the streaming premiere of Universal's biggest live-action hit of summer 2024: Twisters.

Additionally, Peacock is the exclusive streaming home of Yellowstone season 5, part 2, a decision that Paramount probably regrets years after the fact. Peacock is also debuting an original action thriller, The Day of the Jackal, as a series starring Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne and No Time To Die's Lashana Lynch. As for movies, the Jurassic Park films, the first four Jason Bourne flicks, the Back to the Future trilogy, and a few of the Fast and Furious sequels are back on Peacock at least through the end of November.

Read more
What’s new on Disney+ in November 2024
A masked Ryan Reynolds covers his mouth as Hugh Jackman glowers in a still from the movie "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Thanks to Disney's big summer at the box office, Disney+ gets to bring home the second-highest-grossing movie of the year in November. Deadpool & Wolverine is making its streaming debut on November 12, but it's not the only noteworthy new addition to Disney+. If you've ever loved the Star Wars and Indiana Jones themes of John Williams, then you should watch the new documentary Music By John Williams, which is available on Disney+ as of November 1.

A really charming Christmas-related animated short, An Almost Christmas Story, is arriving on November 15, while Beatles '64 adds yet another Beatlemania documentary to Disney+ on November 29. On that same date, Disney is also celebrating the 60th anniversary of Mary Poppins this month by releasing a special documentary about one of Walt Disney's personal favorite films. And finally, Disney gets to capitalize on the release of Wicked by bringing Oz the Great and Powerful to Disney+ near the end of November.

Read more
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2024
A man stands in front of a caution sign.

James Patterson's Alex Cross character is getting a third chance in live-action this month on Amazon Prime Video. Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry have previously portrayed the titular detective character. Now, Black Adam's Aldis Hodge steps into the role. The new Cross series is Prime Video's biggest debut in November, but far from the only noteworthy addition. There are a lot of new additions to the streamer's movie lineup, including The Godfather trilogy, Silver Linings Playbook, and the unconventional vampire film Abigail.

Additionally, Prime Video is rebooting Cruel Intentions as a drama series, which has the potential to be another big hit for the streamer. And aside from Die Hard, there are only a handful of Christmas titles coming this month. We can appreciate a little restraint, especially since December will likely be a very different story.

Read more