Captain America: Brave New World’s ending, explained

By
Sam Wilson holds the shield in "Captain America: Brave New World."
Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Sam Wilson has soared back into theaters with the release of Captain America: Brave New World, the fourth Captain America movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This superhero sequel shows Sam and his partner Joaquin Torres/Falcon uncovering a dark conspiracy that threatens the life of the newly elected U.S. President, Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

The film has promised massive changes to the MCU with its story, as it shows Sam rethinking his role in the footsteps of Captain America and the Avengers. Now that the movie has finally premiered, Marvel Studios has revealed how Captain America: Brave New World‘s ending will affect the franchise going forward.

What’s the story of Brave New World?

Anthony Mackie poses dramatically as Captain America in a still from the movie "Captain America: Brave New World."
Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World begins with Sam and Joaquin intercepting an illegal shipment of adamantium being carried out by the Serpent Society and their leader, Sidewinder. Following this, both heroes and Isaiah Bradley attend a White House party, which ends in disaster when a brainwashed Bradley tries to shoot Ross. This attempt on the president’s life culminates in Bradley’s arrest, and a trial that threatens him with the death penalty.

Related

Going off the grid, Sam and Joaquin learn that the assassination and Sidewinder’s adamantium deal were orchestrated by Samuel Sterns/The Leader, who had been given superhuman intellect from gamma radiation and imprisoned by Ross at Camp Echo One. The heroes then learn that Ross promised he would release Sterns if he helped him become president and treat his fatal heart condition. However, after Ross did win the presidency, he refused to free Sterns, driving the latter to orchestrate a war between the U.S. and Japan over the adamantium that would tarnish Ross’s image.

Sam and Joaquin prevent war from breaking out near Celestial Island, which was formed in 2021’s Eternals. However, Sterns turns himself in to expose Ross’s wrongdoings to the world. This causes the President to succumb to his rage and the gamma-laced pills Sterns had slipped him, turning him into the Red Hulk. This new Hulk ravages the White House and rampages through Washington D.C., but Sam manages to contain him and help Ross return to normal.

In the end, Sam gets Isaiah exonerated and released from prison. At the same time, Ross locks himself up in the Raft to atone for his crimes. Though he sacrificed his position as U.S. President, he is still rewarded with a long-awaited visit from his daughter Betty, who has been absent from the MCU since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

What does it all mean for the MCU?

The digital likeness of Harrison Ford as the Red Hulk bellows in a still image from the movie "Captain America: Brave New World."
Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

One storyline that has finally been resolved is the case of the Celestial Island from Eternals. After the leader’s defeat, Ross succeeds in getting the adamantium treaty signed, allowing America and other countries to mine for it peacefully. This ending opens the door for adamantium to be used to create Weapon X, also known as Wolverine, in the future. Marvel Studios should now be able to introduce the iconic mutant hero to the world of Avengers and more. Whether or not Hugh Jackman will return to play the character after Deadpool & Wolverine is unknown.

Brave New World promises even more political changes in the MCU going forward. With Ross in prison, the person who has taken his place in the Oval Office is left unknown. It is unclear if they will support Sam and his allies. Nevertheless, Sam is confident in his ability to protect and inspire the public as Captain America. He thus visits the still-recovering Joaquin in the hospital and shares his plan to bring back the Avengers, just as Ross had hoped.

This ending sets up Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to make their long-awaited return in Avengers: Doomsday with Sam as their leader. It is implied that Joaquin will be a part of Sam’s team as the new Falcon. Also, since Sam discussed Ross’s proposal for the Avengers with Bucky Barnes, it is possible the former Winter Soldier will join his old comrade in his new team of superheroes, at least after Thunderbolts* premieres in May 2025.

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ.
