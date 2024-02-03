 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Like the hit film Argylle? Then watch these great action movies right now

Dan Girolamo
By
Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, and John Cena sit around a table together in Argylle.
Peter Mountain / Universal Pictures

Espionage takes on a new meaning in Matthew Vaughn’s new action comedy, Argylle. Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) is the hermitlike author behind the popular Argylle series about a secret agent named Aubrey Argylle. When Elly is ambushed on a train by members of the shady organization known as the Division, Aidan (Sam Rockwell), a real-life spy, intervenes and saves her. Aidan informs Elly that the plot of her novels mirrors real life, and her words hold the key to stopping the Division.

Argylle is a globetrotting adventure that spoofs popular spy tropes to create a zany, fun action comedy with the hopes of starting a new trilogy. If you’re on an espionage kick, here are three action movies like Argylle to watch in your spare time. Our picks include one of Vaughn’s most famous films, an underappreciated action film from the 2010s, and the seventh film in a landmark franchise.

Recommended Videos

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Two men shake hands as one looks on.
20th Century Fox

Vaughn’s first taste of the spy genre came in 2014 with Kingsman: The Secret Service. Eggsy Unwin (Taron Egerton) is a troublemaker heading down the wrong path. Eggsy’s life changes with the arrival of Agent Harry Hart (Colin Firth), who recruits him to join the Kingsman, a British secret spy organization. With nowhere else to go, Eggsy enters Kingsman training with a group of recruits and studies under Agent Merlin (Mark Strong).

Related

While Eggsy trains, the Kingsman investigate Richmond Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson), an eco-terrorist who embarks on a plan to kill most of the world’s population to solve climate change. While the over-the-top action sequences can be hit or miss, Kingsman is undoubtedly a blast thanks to its witty characters and stylish direction. 

Stream Kingsman: The Secret Service on Max.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Three people stand on a roof in Italy.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Fun fact: Henry Cavill and Daniel Craig were the two finalists for James Bond in Casino Royale. Craig won the role of 007, while Cavill put his dreams of playing a spy on hold. Before Argylle, the Man of Steel actor experienced his first taste of espionage in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Guy Ritchie’s 2015 film adaptation of the 1960s television show.

In 1963, CIA agent Napoleon Solo (Cavill) and KGB agent Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer) put their Cold War allegiances behind them to team up and save the world. Their mission is to stop Nazi sympathizers from building a nuclear weapon with the help of Dr. Udo Teller (Christian Berkel), a kidnapped scientist being held against his will. The duo relies on Gaby Teller (Alicia Vikander), Udo’s daughter, for help finding her father. Although considered a box office bomb, The Man from U.N.C.L.E has developed a cult following and remains an underappreciated action film.

Rent The Man from U.N.C.L.E. on Prime Video, Google, and Apple.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (2023)

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise hang precariously in a train car in "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One."
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Barbenheimer was one of the best moments of 2023. As Oppenheimer and Barbie ruled the box office, one film suffered financially as it failed to make an impact on pop culture. That film was Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Yet, Dead Reckoning was a good film, and now that it lives on Paramount+ with a new title, it has the chance to generate a renewed sense of interest.

For the seventh time in his career, Tom Cruise stars as Ethan Hunt, the legendary IMF agent who protects the world from danger. Ethan and his IMF team face a new opponent called “the Entity,” a powerful AI that can control the world if it gets into the wrong hands. This mission will push Ethan to his limit, forcing him to choose between protecting the world or saving his friends.

Stream Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning on Paramount+.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in November
Two men hold guns next to each other in 13 Hours.

Who's in the mood for an action film? Netflix has an impressive slate of action films that only improves with the addition of new films every month. New arrivals include Liam Neeson's Cold Pursuit, David Fincher's The Killer, and Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong.

This November, we curated a list of three action movies you need to watch on Netflix. Our action picks include one of the best war movies ever made, an underrated Clint Eastwood thriller, and Michael Bay at his finest.
Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Read more
3 action movies on Paramount+ you need to watch in November
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell turn around in a small car, looking concerned.

It has to be somewhat discouraging for Paramount+ subscribers to see so many of the best action movies, and the best movies in general, go straight to the higher tiers of Paramount+ with Showtime. Here at Digital Trends, we're firm believers in the idea that these movies should be available to every subscriber regardless of tiers. So our picks for the three best action movies on Paramount+ are available on all tiers.

This month's picks include one of the biggest action movies from last summer, a Best Picture winner at the Oscars, and a retelling of a real-life story. These are the three action movies on Paramount+ that you need to watch in November.
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Read more
3 great action movies on Tubi you need to watch in October
A man holds a surfboard while standing next to someone else in Point Break.

One of the most underrated streaming services is Tubi. Known as a FAST service, Tubi is free at sign-up, and subscribers will gain access to over 50,00 movies and TV shows. Tubi breaks down its content into categories based on genre. For October, the genre to focus on is action.
This month, we're traveling back 30 years to take advantage of a peak time in action filmmaking. Our selections for the three action movies on Tubi to watch in October include a martial arts sports drama, a Kathryn Bigelow crime thriller, and a clash at a rowdy bar.
Bloodsport (1988)

Without Bloodsport, there is no Jean-Claude Van Damme. The iconic action hero's big break came in 1988 as Frank Dux, a U.S. army captain well-versed in the art of ninjutsu. Dux is accepted into the Kumite, a secret and illegal mixed martial arts tournament in Hong Kong. Dux abandons his military duties to enter the tournament, which attracts the attention of two military officers looking to arrest him.

Read more