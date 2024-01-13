 Skip to main content
Like the Kevin Hart Netflix movie Lift? Then watch these great action movies right now

Joe Allen
By
Thieves hang out in a hangar in Lift.
Netflix

There is perhaps no genre more satisfying than the heist movie. These films are almost always rewarding, in part because seeing a team get put together and formulate a plan is usually satisfying.

Netflix has already released a couple of interesting heist films as part of their impressive lineup of Netflix original movies, but now, they have Lift. The movie stars Kevin Hart as a master thief who is convinced by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to perform an impossible heist during a flight from New York to London.

In honor of that movie’s release, we’ve come up with three other heist movies that you should definitely check out if you loved Lift.

The Italian Job (2003)

A wonderfully silly, low-stakes heist movie that is endlessly rewatchable, The Italian Job tells the story of a group of thieves who reunite to get revenge on the former member who betrayed them. Mark Wahlberg stars in one of his very best performances, and Edward Norton is perfect cast as the film’s antagonist.

The Italian Job was also an early proving ground for future action movie star Jason Statham, who, 20 years later, has firmly established himself as a go-to action star. The film features some solid car chases, a few excellent montages, and Charlize Theron at the peak of her powers. What could be better?

The Italian Job is streaming on Paramount+.

Logan Lucky (2017)

Few directors working today understand what makes a heist movie great better than Steven Soderbergh. The director of the Ocean’s Trilogy could’ve simply cited those movies as the reason for his supremacy, but Logan Lucky is really a feather in his cap. The movie, which is almost like a heist movie for rural America, follows a ragtag crew as they get together in an attempt to rob a South Carolina NASCAR race.

Starring Channing Tatum (Magic Mike’s Last Dance) and featuring truly hilarious turns from both Adam Driver and Daniel Craig, Logan Lucky is too delightful to ignore, and also functions perfectly as an actual heist movie.

Logan Lucky can be rented or purchased at digital vendors like Amazon Prime Video.

Sneakers (1992)

Sneakers Official Trailer #1 - David Strathairn Movie (1992) HD

Another movie that’s remarkably light on its feet, Sneakers is anchored by wonderful later-in-life performances from Robert Redford and Sidney Poitier. The movie follows the two of them, along with a ragtag cadre of misfits, as they are tasked with retrieving a highly sensitive object on behalf of a client.

Sneakers has plenty of great twists and turns, but like many of the best heist movies ever made, it’s also a great chance to see a bunch of actors fly off of one another as they each attempt to command the screen. Sneakers may have some outdated ideas about how technology works, but it’s also a remarkably fun time.

Sneakers can be rented or purchased at digital vendors like Amazon Prime Video.

