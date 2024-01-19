3 great action movies on Tubi you need to watch in January

As one of the most popular free advertising supported streaming television (FAST) services, Tubi is a something everyone can enjoy. And Tubi is starting 2024 on the right foot with its high-quality selection of great action movies. Below, we picked three action films to watch in January. The first choice is Fury, David Ayer’s 2014 war film about a five-person tank crew facing impossible odds against the German army in World War II.

The two other films to watch are We Own the Night, a New York City crime thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix and Mark Wahlberg, and Heat, one of the best action films of the 1990s. Sign up for Tubi to access more than 50,000 movies and TV shows.

Fury (2014)

Hollywood frequently falls into the trap of making films that glorify war. Fury does not fall into that category because of its visceral depiction of war and brutal fight sequences. Near the end of World War II, Allied soldiers have invaded Nazi Germany and are on the cusp of victory. However, Adolf Hitler won’t go quietly and prepares for one final fight. Veteran soldier Don “Wardaddy” Collier (Brad Pitt) is the no-nonsense commander of an M4 Sherman tank nicknamed “Fury.”

Wardaddy’s crew consists of driver Trini “Gordo” Garcia (Michael Peña), gunner Boyd “Bible” Swan (Shia LaBeouf), and loader Grady Travis (Jon Bernthal). After their fifth member is killed in action, Private First Class Norman Ellison (Logan Lerman), a typist with minimal combat experience, is assigned to join Fury. When the crew finds itself outnumbered behind enemy lines, they band together and fight as they make their last stand.

Stream Fury on Tubi.

We Own the Night (2007)

Before heading to space in Ad Astra and revisiting his childhood in Armgadeddon Time, writer-director James Gray made a name for himself in the crime genre with his first two films, Little Odessa and The Yards. Gray completed his unofficial crime trilogy with We Own the Night, a gritty thriller set in late 1980s New York City.

The NYPD has gone all-in on the war on drugs. Bobby Grusinsky (Phoenix), who goes by Bobby Green, manages a nightclub that hosts gangsters and allows criminals to do business under his roof. Bobby’s brother, Joe (Mark Wahlberg), and father, Burt (Robert Duvall), are NYPD cops looking to dismantle the Russian mafia that frequents the nightclub. After a raid, Joe is shot in an assassination attempt, but he survives his wounds. To protect his brother, Bobby goes against his allies and agrees to infiltrate the mob for the police.

Stream We Own the Night on Tubi.

Heat (1995)

There are two rules that everyone should follow. The first rule is if you’ve never seen Heat, watch it. The second rule is if you have seen Heat, watch it again. With Robert De Niro and Al Pacino getting older by the day, it’s always a good idea to revisit their first on-screen showdown when they were still at the top of their game.

In Michael Mann’s crime thriller, Neil McCauley (De Niro) is a professional thief who has found success due to his discipline, loyalty, and attention to detail. Detective Vincent Hanna (Pacino) is a relentless LAPD detective who will stop at nothing to protect and enforce the law. After a heist leads to innocent deaths, Neil plans to rob one more bank and leave town for good. However, Hanna is right on his tail, leading to a confrontation between the two alphas. With a sequel in development, now is the time to relive Mann’s masterpiece.

Stream Heat on Tubi.

