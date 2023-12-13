 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in December

Dan Girolamo
By

What’s on tap the rest of the year for Netflix? At the end of December, Zack Snyder returns with his first live-action film in two years, Rebel Moon, an epic space opera that’s his version of Star Wars. The action blockbuster will be the first of a pair of movies, with the sequel arriving in April 2024.

Action fans looking for more adventure and thrills need to check out our list of three movies on Netflix to watch this December. Our selections include a zombie heist flick from Snyder, the most recent live-action Batman, and a classic buddy cop film from the 1980s.

Recommended Videos

The Batman (2022)

Catwoman and Batman stare into each other's eyes in The Batman.
Warner Bros. Pictures

If you see The Batman and a string of other DC hits on Netflix, there’s no need to adjust your glasses. Even though the DC films live on Max, Warner Bros. recently agreed to a deal to put some of their top superhero films on Netflix, including The BatmanMan of Steel, and Wonder Woman. It’s a win for audiences who missed Matt Reeves’ The Batman in theaters last year.

Related

The Batman picks up two years after Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattison) started fighting crime as the caped crusader. Batman now faces his toughest challenge yet in the form of The Riddler (Paul Dano), a psychotic killer who leaves puzzles and cryptic messages at the scene of each crime. The Riddler is looking to put an end to the city’s elite by targeting corrupt officials in Gotham City. With the help of Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and James Gordan (Jeffrey Wright), Batman works to end the Riddler’s reign of terror and save the innocent people of Gotham.

Stream The Batman on Netflix.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Eddie Murphy signals that all is okay in Beverly Hills Cop.
Paramount Pictures

You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger star in the 1980s than Eddie Murphy. The comedian was at the top of Hollywood in both television and movies. Murphy was the crown jewel on Saturday Night Live and became a box-office sensation thanks to 48 Hrs., Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, and Coming to America. One of those films – Beverly Hills Cops – can be streamed on Netflix.

Axel Foley (Murphy) is a fast-talking Detroit cop who travels to California to track down the man who killed his best friend. Axel’s investigation leads him to Victor Maitland (Steven Berkoff), a powerful drug kingpin. Due to his reckless behavior, Axel butts heads with the head Beverly Hills lieutenant. However, Axel’s unconventional methods win over Detectives John Taggart (John Ashton) and Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold), and the trio team up to bring down Maitland. Murphy will return as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop 4set to arrive in 2024 on Netflix.

Stream Beverly Hills Cops on Netflix.

Army of the Dead (2021)

A group of soldiers stand next to each other while holding guns.
Netflix

Snyder has one of the most loyal and dedicated followings on the Internet. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released because of his passionate followers and their crusade to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Snyder has moved on from the DC Universe in favor of Netflix, where he has been given the freedom to create blockbuster action films. Snyder’s first film with Netflix was 2021’s Army of the Dead.

After a zombie outbreak occurs in Las Vegas, the government quarantines the city and closes it off to the public. However, casino owner Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) escaped the city without taking the $200 million stored inside his vault. With the military planning to nuke the city, Bly approaches former mercenary Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) with an offer. If Scott retrieves the $200 million fortune inside the casino, Bly will pay him $50 million. Desperate for money, Ward accepts and assembles a team to infiltrate Vegas and extract the money. On the surface, it’s a suicide mission, but Ward and his team will not go down without a fight.

Stream Army of the Dead on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 action movies on Hulu you need to watch in December
Edge of Tomorrow 5

Action fans don't have to celebrate the Huludays if they don't want to. That's because Hulu has an abundance of great action movies to watch in December. The only hard part about putting this list together was narrowing our choices down to three.

Ultimately, we went with one of the all-time greats: The Matrix, as well as more the recent sci-fi action films Edge of Tomorrow and Alita: Battle Angel. These are the three action movies on Hulu that you need to watch in December. If you need more options, then check out our roundup of what's new on Hulu in December.
Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Prime Video you need to watch in December
A young Charlie Sheen with a phone to his ear, hand to his chest in a scene from The Arrival.

Sci-fi movies can be many things: escapist fun, cerebral explorations of the nature of humanity, or purely superficial visual spectacles. Yes, that even includes movies from decades before we reached the level of technology we have today with CGI and other visual effects. Such is the case with the three sci-fi movies on Prime Video you need to watch in December. All three are from decades ago, yet they still impress.

One stars Charlie Sheen in a more dramatic role than fans might be used to seeing him in, one is from the James Bond universe, and another is an Arnold Schwarzenegger classic. If you’re looking for something a bit different from the typical sci-fi fare, these three movies won’t disappoint. For more ideas, check out the best sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video.
The Arrival (1996)
The Arrival (1996) Trailer

Read more
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (December 2023)
Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore as Elizabeth and Gracie looking in the mirror in May December.

Netflix is off to a hot start this month, but it's no surprise that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is on top of the most popular movies on Netflix. After all, it was the second-highest-grossing movie of 2023 behind only Barbie. Netflix has also added an assortment of Warner Bros.' DC comic book movies, including both Suicide Squad films, Black Adam, Wonder Woman, and more.

But since this is a list of the best movies on Netflix, we're throwing the spotlight on May December instead of any superhero flicks. Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are starring in this intense drama that will likely be a major contender when the Oscars come around next year. Will Netflix finally win the Best Picture award? Maybe not, but Oscar nominations for Portman and Moore are a strong possibility.

Read more