3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in December

What’s on tap the rest of the year for Netflix? At the end of December, Zack Snyder returns with his first live-action film in two years, Rebel Moon, an epic space opera that’s his version of Star Wars. The action blockbuster will be the first of a pair of movies, with the sequel arriving in April 2024.

Action fans looking for more adventure and thrills need to check out our list of three movies on Netflix to watch this December. Our selections include a zombie heist flick from Snyder, the most recent live-action Batman, and a classic buddy cop film from the 1980s.

The Batman (2022)

If you see The Batman and a string of other DC hits on Netflix, there’s no need to adjust your glasses. Even though the DC films live on Max, Warner Bros. recently agreed to a deal to put some of their top superhero films on Netflix, including The Batman, Man of Steel, and Wonder Woman. It’s a win for audiences who missed Matt Reeves’ The Batman in theaters last year.

The Batman picks up two years after Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattison) started fighting crime as the caped crusader. Batman now faces his toughest challenge yet in the form of The Riddler (Paul Dano), a psychotic killer who leaves puzzles and cryptic messages at the scene of each crime. The Riddler is looking to put an end to the city’s elite by targeting corrupt officials in Gotham City. With the help of Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and James Gordan (Jeffrey Wright), Batman works to end the Riddler’s reign of terror and save the innocent people of Gotham.

Stream The Batman on Netflix.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger star in the 1980s than Eddie Murphy. The comedian was at the top of Hollywood in both television and movies. Murphy was the crown jewel on Saturday Night Live and became a box-office sensation thanks to 48 Hrs., Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, and Coming to America. One of those films – Beverly Hills Cops – can be streamed on Netflix.

Axel Foley (Murphy) is a fast-talking Detroit cop who travels to California to track down the man who killed his best friend. Axel’s investigation leads him to Victor Maitland (Steven Berkoff), a powerful drug kingpin. Due to his reckless behavior, Axel butts heads with the head Beverly Hills lieutenant. However, Axel’s unconventional methods win over Detectives John Taggart (John Ashton) and Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold), and the trio team up to bring down Maitland. Murphy will return as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop 4, set to arrive in 2024 on Netflix.

Stream Beverly Hills Cops on Netflix.

Army of the Dead (2021)

Snyder has one of the most loyal and dedicated followings on the Internet. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released because of his passionate followers and their crusade to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Snyder has moved on from the DC Universe in favor of Netflix, where he has been given the freedom to create blockbuster action films. Snyder’s first film with Netflix was 2021’s Army of the Dead.

After a zombie outbreak occurs in Las Vegas, the government quarantines the city and closes it off to the public. However, casino owner Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) escaped the city without taking the $200 million stored inside his vault. With the military planning to nuke the city, Bly approaches former mercenary Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) with an offer. If Scott retrieves the $200 million fortune inside the casino, Bly will pay him $50 million. Desperate for money, Ward accepts and assembles a team to infiltrate Vegas and extract the money. On the surface, it’s a suicide mission, but Ward and his team will not go down without a fight.

Stream Army of the Dead on Netflix.

