 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Like Apple TV+’s hit WWII drama Masters of the Air? Then watch these 3 great shows right now

Dan Girolamo
By

The end of January marks the premiere of one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year, Masters of the Air. The Apple TV+ war series follows the 100th Bomb Group, a group of courageous pilots in the Air Force who came to be known as the “Bloody Hundredth” during World War II. The series features an ensemble cast of rising stars, including Austin Butler, Callum Turner, and Barry Keoghan.

If it connects with critics and fans, Masters of the Air could become one of the next great television shows. If you’re looking for more war shows, the three series listed below should be next on your must-watch lists. Two shows are companion pieces to Masters of the Air, while the third is based on a famous satirical novel from the 1960s.

Recommended Videos

Band of Brothers (2001)

One soldier sits on a car while the other soldier stands next to him.
HBO

The gold standard for war TV shows is Band of Brothers, HBO’s 2001 miniseries about the 101st Airborne Division’s Easy Company during World War II. Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg co-created Band of Brothers three years after collaborating on one of the greatest war films of all time, Saving Private Ryan.

Related

The series begins in 1942 with Easy Company training at Camp Toccoa. From there, Band of Brothers follows Easy Company’s journey through Europe, from parachuting in on D-Day and invading Germany to battling the Nazis and helping to win the war. Like Saving Private RyanBand of Brothers is a visceral look at WWII through the eyes of brave and heroic American soldiers. Boosted by a memorable ensemble cast and stunning cinematography, Band of Brothers is in the running for the greatest miniseries of the 21st century.

Stream Band of Brothers on HBO and Netflix.

The Pacific (2010)

Rami Malek and Joseph Mazzello point guns and cover in The Pacific.
HBO

While Band of Brothers focused on Easy Company in Europe, The Pacific turned its attention to the actions of the U.S. Marine Corps against Japan during World War II. Serving as a companion piece to Band of BrothersThe Pacific revolves around three Marines — Robert Leckie (James Badge Dale), Eugene Sledge (Joseph Mazzello), and John Basilone (Jon Seda) — who fought for the 1st Marine Division.

Like previous depictions of war in Hanks-Spielberg projects, The Pacific is visually stunning in outlining the terrifying aspects of combat. Seminal moments from World War II are covered, including the Guadalcanal Campaign, the Battle of Iwo Jima, and the soldiers’ return to America after V-J Day.

Stream The Pacific on HBO and Netflix.

Catch-22 (2019)

George Clooney yells at two soldiers.
Hulu

Catch-22, Joseph Heller’s 1961 satirical war novel, was adapted into a television series for Hulu in 2019. John Yossarian (Christopher Abbott), a bombardier in the U.S. Air Force, wants nothing to do with WWII. John chose to be a bombardier, thinking the war would end before his training finished. The plan backfired as John must now bomb the enemy from his B-52, even if he spends more time planning ways to never fly.

Unwilling to kill, but unable to refuse his missions, Yossarian is stuck because of a Catch-22 – too many missions will make a person insane, but a request to be removed from the mission can only come from a sane person. Catch-22 still captures the bloodiness and violence of war, but its satirical nature and dark humor provide a unique interpretation of WWII.

Steam Catch-22 on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 great TV shows you need to watch on Starz in January
Five people pose in front of a store in the 1700s.

Don't sleep on Starz. While it may not get the recognition of other premium cable networks like HBO and Showtime, Starz continues to air quality movies and TV shows on its various networks. Because of its deal with Lionsgate, Starz is home to well-known franchises, such as John Wick and The Hunger Games.

Starz also features a variety of great TV shows, from comedies and period pieces to dramas and crime thrillers. Below, you'll find three great TV shows to watch on Starz in January 2024, including Outlander, the time-jumping love story based on a popular novel series; Party Down, a beloved sitcom that returned in 2023; and Power, one of the network's most popular dramas.
Outlander (2014-)

Read more
5 TV shows that are perfect to watch on New Year’s Day
Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal.

Sometimes, the best way to ring in a new year is to relax at home in your pajamas with comfort food take-out, a blanket, a glass of champagne, and a good TV show.

You could tune into the many New Year’s Eve specials that are being televised. But if that isn’t your thing, spend the evening binge-watching a TV show that will put you in the right mood for the big countdown and a mental reset. These five TV shows on streamers like Peacock, Hulu, and others are perfect to watch on New Year’s Eve, and here’s why.

Read more
3 great Hulu shows you need to watch on New Year’s Day
Billy Bob Thornton in Fargo season 1.

2024 is just about here, and Hulu has all the content you need to kick the year off on the right note. There is no day more fit for sitting on the couch and binging an entire show than New Year's Day after the festivities of New Year's Eve have left you tired and possibly with a bit of a headache.

If you're looking for something funny, heartwarming, or riveting, then we've got you covered. Hulu has a wide variety of shows worth checking out, and these three shows feel especially perfect for a New Year's Day binge.

Read more