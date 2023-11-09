Spielberg and Hanks revisit World War II in Masters of the Air’s first trailer

Over two decades ago, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks executive produced the prestige World War II miniseries, Band of Brothers, before reteaming in 2010 on The Pacific, both for HBO. However, Spielberg and Hanks have chosen a new home for their next WWII epic: Masters of the Air. This time, the focus will be on the war in the sky as the 100th Bomb Group takes the battle to the doorsteps of the Nazis. But these are incredibly dangerous missions, and not everyone will make it back home.

The miniseries is inspired by Donald L. Miller’s 2007 nonfiction book, Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought The Air War Against Nazi Germany. This series will explore the price that the men on these missions paid in terms of their lives and their physical and mental health as they dealt with “the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.”

Much like Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Masters of the Air features a number of rising stars in the leading roles, including Elvis star Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Raff Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and the new star of Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa.

True Detective and No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga is behind the camera for this series alongside his fellow directors Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Dee Rees, and Tim Van Patten.

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 26, 2024. New episodes will premiere every Friday afterward through March 15, 2024.

