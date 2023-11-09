 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Spielberg and Hanks revisit World War II in Masters of the Air’s first trailer

Blair Marnell
By

Over two decades ago, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks executive produced the prestige World War II miniseries, Band of Brothers, before reteaming in 2010 on The Pacific, both for HBO. However, Spielberg and Hanks have chosen a new home for their next WWII epic: Masters of the Air. This time, the focus will be on the war in the sky as the 100th Bomb Group takes the battle to the doorsteps of the Nazis. But these are incredibly dangerous missions, and not everyone will make it back home.

The miniseries is inspired by Donald L. Miller’s 2007 nonfiction book, Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought The Air War Against Nazi Germany. This series will explore the price that the men on these missions paid in terms of their lives and their physical and mental health as they dealt with “the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.”

Austin Butler stands next to a place in Masters of the Air.
Apple TV+

Much like Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Masters of the Air features a number of rising stars in the leading roles, including Elvis star Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Raff Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and the new star of Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa.

Recommended Videos

True Detective and No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga is behind the camera for this series alongside his fellow directors Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Dee Rees, and Tim Van Patten.

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 26, 2024. New episodes will premiere every Friday afterward through March 15, 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Spotify Premium adds 200,000 free audiobooks for U.S. subscribers
Audiobooks on Spotify.

Spotify today took a big step toward keeping you in its app — and its growing ecosystem — that much more with the addition of more than 200,000 audiobooks for Premium subscribers in the U.S.

That's a big number, but it's also just part of the story. You don't get full access to listen to everything for as long as you want. Each individual Premium subscriber, and plan managers for Family and Duo accounts, will get 15 hours of audiobooks every month, included with their plans, and you'll see available audiobooks marked as "Included in Premium." (Sort of in the same vein of how some movies and shows are available free on Amazon Prime Video, and some aren't.) Spotify says that should get you about two books a month. But you can opt to buy a book or another 10 hours of listening time for $13.

Read more
3 underrated 1980s sci-fi TV shows you should watch in November
Scott Bakula in Quantum Leap.

By the 1980s, science fiction had become a much less niche proposition. Several major movies had proven that it was possible to make popular versions of these stories, and TV followed suit shortly after that.

While there were several immensely popular sci-fi series airing during this period, a few also fell under the radar. These three shows are perfect examples of why sci-fi storytelling became much more popular in the 1980s across a wide array of different formats, whether it was in the U.S. or the U.K.
Red Dwarf (1988)
Red Dwarf - Series 1 Trailer

Read more
Tubi adds professional basketball to its free roster
The Tubi app icon on Apple TV.

Tubi — the ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox — today announced a multi-year partnership that brings professional basketball to the platform. A smattering of live G League games brings the NBA's minor league to the free service, starting with the NBA G League Ignite (that's a developmental team) taking on the Ontario (Calif.) Clippers at 10 p.m. ET November 10.

It's all part of a new FAST channel (that's short for free, ad-supported television) dubbed NBA G League TV. It'll sport more than 75 games each season, including more than a dozen Ignite games and select playoff games. And each Friday and Saturday Tubi will feature a doubleheader with four exclusive live games, along with behind-the-scenes content, original series, studio programming, classic games, and highlights.

Read more