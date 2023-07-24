 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Saving Private Ryan at 25: Why the American epic remains one of the greatest war films of all time

Dan Girolamo
By
A group of soldiers prepare to get off a boat in Saving Private Ryan.
Paramount Pictures

To call Saving Private Ryan one of the greatest war films of all time is not a bold statement by any stretch of the imagination. Most people who have seen the film would probably agree with that sentiment. Yet, just because something is obvious does not mean it should never be said. Ahead of its 25th anniversary on July 24, I can happily say (or, in this case, write) that Saving Private Ryan is a masterpiece that continues to age like a fine wine.

At the center of Saving Private Ryan is Tom Hanks, who stars as Captain John Miller. In 1998, Hanks was in the middle of one of the greatest movie star runs Hollywood has ever seen. After narrating Radio Flyer in 1992, these are the movies Hanks starred in leading up to Saving Private Ryan: A League of Their Own, Sleepless in Seattle, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, Toy Story, and That Thing You Do! Calling him “A-list” would be an understatement at that time in Hanks’s career.

Recommended Videos

Hanks received the script first from his agent and then shared it with his friend, Steven Spielberg. Just as Hanks was at the top of his game, so too was Spielberg, one of the best directors of his generation. In 1998, Spielberg, who was in his early 50s, had nothing left to prove, thanks to a directorial resume that included Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, three Indiana Jones films, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, and Schindler’s List. Yet, Spielberg directed the WWII epic because of Hanks, who convinced his friend to join the project because they simply wanted to work together.

The Omaha Beach invasion remains a towering cinematic achievement

Tom Hanks appears shocked on a beach in Saving Private Ryan.
Dreamworks

The film opens with elderly Ryan, whose identity is revealed at the end of the film, visiting a grave at the Normandy Cemetery. After four minutes, Spielberg cuts to June 6, 1944, when the U.S. Army stormed Omaha Beach on D-Day. For the next 25 minutes, Spielberg orchestrates an unforgettable scene that’s still revered in 2023. From men vomiting on the boat to Miller’s shaky, PTSD hands going for a drink, Spielberg and cinematographer Janusz Kamiński perfectly capture the calm before the storm as the men await their fates, which for most of them, will be death.

As soon as the boat’s door opens, bullets fly into the heads and chests of the soldiers in the front. The horrors that soon follow are harrowing as the action is set to the sounds of machine gun bullets and the agonizing screams of dying soldiers. The audience has no time to think and process what’s going on. They can only react and move forward, just like the soldiers on the beach. Many World War II veterans experienced PTSD watching the sequence because it was so realistic. While rewatching the scene, I constantly said, “How did Spielberg pull this off?” The scene took three to four weeks to film and cost $12 million. The result became one of the most remarkable sequences of filmmaking of the last 50 years.

The unity of the cast is apparent in every scene

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

After storming the beaches at Normandy, Miller is tasked with recovering James Francis Ryan, played by Matt Damon, seven months after Good Will Hunting. Damon Private Ryan’s three brothers are killed in action, so Miller is ordered to rescue Ryan and send him home to his mother. Miller assembles a crew of soldiers to accompany him on the mission: Richard Reiben (Edward Burns), Mike Horvath (Tom Sizemore), Adrian Caparzo (Vin Diesel), Daniel Jackson (Barry Pepper), Irwin Wade (Giovanni Ribisi), Stanley Mellish (Adam Goldberg), and Timothy Upham (Jeremy Davies).

The casting of all nine men remains a stroke of genius from the masterful Spielberg. Hanks is old enough to play a captain to young men but still feels close enough in age to have served together. These actors look like broken and battered-down WWII soldiers. They do not resemble actors who spent three months in the gym on a high-protein diet to achieve an unrealistic body. These actors have attainable bodies and facial features, which only adds to the realism.

Soldiers group together on a battlefield in Saving Private Ryan.

To build unity between Hanks and the actors in his unit, Spielberg sent them to boot camp before filming with Captain Dale Dye, a retired veteran of the United States Marine Corps who worked with Oliver Stone on Platoon. For six days, the actors went through hell and back to understand the conditions faced by soldiers in WWII. The actors ran for miles in full gear, rain or shine, faced simulated attacks, underwent weapons training, completed hundreds of push-ups and calisthenics, and barely slept. Burns called the boot camp the “worst experience” of his life. After three days, the cast wanted to quit, and Spielberg left the decision to Hanks. Quit or continue? Like a true leader, Hanks told the actors that they owe it to the people they’re representing to “get it right,” and to get it right, they have to “experience some of what they experienced.”

The boot camp worked as the unit resembles a dysfunctional family full of love, loyalty, and respect for one another. The soldiers fool around and argue with each other, but when it’s time to work, “Dad,” aka Miller, steps in to settle any issue. Whether it’s on the beaches of Normandy or in the desolate town of Ramelle, the bond formed in boot camp is very apparent, especially in their hatred of Ryan. Behind the scenes, Damon shared that Spielberg did not make him go to boot camp so the other actors would resent him. It worked, as the scenes where Miller’s unit argues over the mission to save Ryan come from a place of truthful hatred.

Saving Private Ryan losing Best Picture to Shakespeare in Love is still a travesty

Three soldiers look determined in Saving Private Ryan.

It’s difficult to discuss Saving Private Ryan without mentioning the travesty that occurred at the 71st Academy Awards. The two most nominated films that year were Shakespeare in Love, with 13 nominations, and Saving Private Ryan, with 11 nominations. Saving Private Ryan was the frontrunner heading into the ceremony, winning Best Drama at the Golden Globes and ending as the second-highest-grossing film at the box office in 1998.

However, Shakespeare in Love defeated Saving Private Ryan to win Best Picture in one of the biggest upsets in Oscars’ history. Saving Private Ryan isn’t the only film to ever be snubbed. How Green My Valley beat Citizen Kane and Dances with Wolves bested Goodfellas. But Shakespeare in Love’s victory felt different because of one man: Harvey Weinstein. The Miramax founder single-handedly swayed the outcome of Best Picture through a bully campaign. From bad-mouthing Saving Private Ryan (“It was all in the first 15 minutes”) to forcing his talent to participate in an absorbent amount of press, Weinstein’s ruthless tactics worked as Shakespeare in Love walked away with the top prize.

For those expecting me to hate Shakespeare in Love, think again. Shakespeare in Love is not a bad movie. It features a great, Oscar-winning performance from Gwyneth Paltrow. Yet, Shakespeare in Love is not Saving Private Ryan. Shakespeare in Love does not have any scene on the level of Saving Private Ryan’s battle sequences or monologues from Hanks. There’s more heart and respect between Miller’s unit than between William Shakespeare and Viola de Lesseps.

A group of soldiers stand in rubble in Saving Private Ryan.

Sticking with the Academy, why did Hanks lose to Roberto Benigni in Life Is Beautiful? With all due respect to Mr. Benigni, his performance is only notable because he became the third actor to win an Oscar for a non-English speaking role. Hanks’s performance is iconic as the actor continued his hot streak. Speaking of acting, Burns and Sizemore were nowhere to be found in the supporting categories, which looks worse now than in 1998. Their argument over whether to continue the mission after Reiben threatens to desert is as intense and emotionally gripping as the battle sequences.

Overall, Saving Private Ryan, along with The Thin Red Line, revived interest in World War II, leading to more movies and TV shows about this period. Hanks and Spielberg continued their WWII collaboration with Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Even without the Oscar, Saving Private Ryan’s legacy is already cemented. It’s in the conversation for the greatest war film of all time, and its impact on movies and pop culture is still felt 25 years later.

Saving Private Ryan is now streaming on Pluto TV and Paramount+.

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
How to watch the free Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream
A soccer field.

If you're so passionate about soccer that you want to watch the club friendlies taking place as part of the pre-season buildup, it can be tricky to know where to look. We've tracked down the best way to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United which kicks off at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT. You have one sole option at your disposal -- Fubo TV. Luckily, that doesn't stop you from watching the Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream for free. Keen to know more? Let's take a look at how to watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream.
Watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is the exclusive home of the Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream. It's already a great option for sports fans thanks to is 145+ channel roster focusing a lot on everyone's favorite activities. It includes channels like Fox Sports 1 and 2, ESPN, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and many more, so it's ideal for general sports-loving enthusiasts. You won't run out of sports here but you can always switch over to Bravo, Paramount, Fox, many news channels or Disney Channel. It's packed with options which explains why FuboTV costs $75 per month. On the plus side, if you're solely interested in watching the Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream for free, FuboTV is the perfect destination. There's a FuboTV free trial that lasts for seven days so you have plenty of time to check it out. It's unlimited access but just make sure to cancel before the seven days are up so you don't pay anything. You may just find you want to stick with it.

Read more
The best shows on Amazon Prime right now (July 2023)
The animated characters from The Boys Presents: Diabolical holding up a baby.

There aren't as many new shows premiering through the summer months as you'd find in the fall and winter. But that's a good thing. Most people are away on vacation, spending as much time as possible outdoors, and watching movies or binging old shows with the family at night. But what happens when you are in the mood to check out a new show? Whether it's from the comfort of your home or a hotel room using a streaming stick (or a hotel room smart TV), there are always new shows coming to Amazon.

Rather than surf endlessly through the Amazon Prime Video menu trying to decide what to watch, have a look through this list of the best shows on Amazon Prime right now. It includes titles both new and old, and even some classics from decades ago that you might want to check out again, or even for the first time.

Read more
Where to watch Shark Week 2023: live stream for free
A shark swims in the ocean with other fish.

Quick. Someone tell Dale Doback that it's Shark Week. Fans of the apex predators can rejoice as Shark Week 2023 returns to Discovery. Discovery's 35th annual Shark Week will feature nearly 20 hours of entertaining and informative content dedicated to these fascinating creatures.

Who better to host Shark Week than Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa? Some of the standout programs scheduled for Shark Week 2023 include Cocaine Sharks, a look into what happens when sharks come into contact with a certain illegal white substance; Jaws vs. The Meg, an exploration of the Megalodon; and Raiders of the Lost Shark, a quest to find a colossal shark named Dutchess.
Watch Shark Week 2023 live stream on Discovery
https://twitter.com/SharkWeek/status/1679143294167576577?s=20

Read more