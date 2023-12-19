 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 great action movies on Tubi you need to watch in December

Dan Girolamo
By

Tubi, one of the most popular FAST services, offers more than50,000 movies and TV shows in over 35 genres. For this article we’re zeroing in on the action genre and selecting three movies you must watch in December. One of our picks is John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the third film in one of the best action franchises.

The other two selections include Black Hawk Down, a heart-stopping epic war film, and Kill Bill: Volume 1, a kung fu thriller from an iconic filmmaker. Remember: Tubi is a free service. Users can sign up at no cost and enjoy thousands of movies and TV shows. However, a few ads will run while you’re streaming your program.

Recommended Videos

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Keanu Reeves in John Wick 3 - Parabellum.
Lionsgate

John Wick has a strong claim as the best action franchise right now. The John Wick movies continue to be the gold standard in stunt work, Keanu Reeves has yet to lose his fastball playing the titular character, and all four movies have been hits critically and financially. To put it simply, they don’t miss.

Related

The third film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, picks up right after the events of Chapter 2 when John (Reeves) breaks the rules by killing High Table crime lord Santino D’Antonio on the grounds of the Continental. Winston (Ian McShane) gives John one hour before he’s  declared excommunicado, meaning his assassin’s membership is revoked, and he’s banned from using the organization’s services. To make matters worse, every assassin in New York City wants to kill John after a $14 million bounty is placed on his head. John may be a hit man on the run, but as long as he has a gun, there’s always a chance he makes it out alive.

Stream John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum on Tubi.

Black Hawk Down (2001)

A man winces in battle in Black Hawk Down.
Sony Pictures Releasing

Apocalypse Now, The Thin Red Line, The Deer Hunter, and Saving Private Ryan are some of the greatest war movies ever. Though Black Hawk Down is not in contention for that list, it’s an excellent movie from a master director, Ridley Scott. Based on the events of the Battle of Mogadishu, Black Hawk Down follows a group of U.S. soldiers who are tasked with capturing two top lieutenants of a Somali warlord.

Disaster strikes when two of the U.S. Black Hawk helicopters are shot down, stranding the soldiers who survived the crash. An elite group of Army Rangers, including Matt Eversmann (Josh Hartnett), attempt a rescue mission in the war-infested city, facing heavy fire from Somali forces at all times. Black Hawk Down is a visceral and emotional war movie that highlights the bravery and heroism of soldiers willing to lay their lives on the line to rescue their injured brothers.

Stream Black Hawk Down on Tubi.

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Uma Thurman wields a samurai sword.
Miramax / Miramax

As a lover of all cinema, Quentin Tarantino made his homage to kung fu and martial arts films with the revenge thriller Kill Bill: Volume 1, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Uma Thurman stars as The Bride, a member of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad. Upon becoming pregnant by the group’s leader, Bill (David Carradine), The Bride decides to escape her life as an assassin and flee to Texas, where she meets a man and plans to get married.

On her wedding day, Bill and the rest of the squad attack the wedding, murdering everyone in attendance, save the the Bride, who slips into a coma. Four years later, the Bride wakes up and vows to exact her revenge on every assassin who killed her baby and ruined her life. Expect bloody battles, vicious kills, and a lot of stylized violence in Kill Bill: Volume 1. In other words, a Tarantino movie.

Stream Kill Bill: Volume 1 on Tubi.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 sci-fi movies on Tubi you need to watch in December
Max jumps from a car in Mad Max: Fury Road.

The year may be changing from 2023 to 2024 in a matter of weeks, but one thing that remains the same is Tubi's free membership. Tubi is a FAST service -- that's free ad-supported streaming television -- meaning anyone can sign up for Tubi and enjoy thousands of movies and TV shows for free. Tubi is ad-supported, however, so ads will air at certain times during your program.

With endless options, we're focusing on one genre for December: sci-fi. Here are three sci-fi movies you need to watch this month, including an action film from the biggest star in the world, a postapocalyptic sensation, and a film adaption of a popular video game.
Oblivion (2013)

Read more
3 action movies on Hulu you need to watch in December
Edge of Tomorrow 5

Action fans don't have to celebrate the Huludays if they don't want to. That's because Hulu has an abundance of great action movies to watch in December. The only hard part about putting this list together was narrowing our choices down to three.

Ultimately, we went with one of the all-time greats: The Matrix, as well as more the recent sci-fi action films Edge of Tomorrow and Alita: Battle Angel. These are the three action movies on Hulu that you need to watch in December. If you need more options, then check out our roundup of what's new on Hulu in December.
Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Read more
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in December
A bloody police officer is held by an investigator.

With only one month remaining in 2023, Netflix is releasing a series of high-profile movies that will likely join the list of the most popular movies on the service. Todd Haynes' May December and Bradley Cooper's Maestro will be major players this awards season, especially at the Oscars. On the blockbuster side, Zack Snyder returns with the space opera Rebel Moon, his first film in two years.

There are thousands of movies to watch on Netflix besides the new releases. Many of these movies are quite good, but they can be underseen because of their placement on the homepage. For December, we curated a list of five underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch. Our selections include a 1990s-style action movie, a war thriller, and a gritty cop drama.
Hunter Killer (2018)

Read more