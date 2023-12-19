3 great action movies on Tubi you need to watch in December

Tubi, one of the most popular FAST services, offers more than50,000 movies and TV shows in over 35 genres. For this article we’re zeroing in on the action genre and selecting three movies you must watch in December. One of our picks is John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the third film in one of the best action franchises.

The other two selections include Black Hawk Down, a heart-stopping epic war film, and Kill Bill: Volume 1, a kung fu thriller from an iconic filmmaker. Remember: Tubi is a free service. Users can sign up at no cost and enjoy thousands of movies and TV shows. However, a few ads will run while you’re streaming your program.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

John Wick has a strong claim as the best action franchise right now. The John Wick movies continue to be the gold standard in stunt work, Keanu Reeves has yet to lose his fastball playing the titular character, and all four movies have been hits critically and financially. To put it simply, they don’t miss.

The third film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, picks up right after the events of Chapter 2 when John (Reeves) breaks the rules by killing High Table crime lord Santino D’Antonio on the grounds of the Continental. Winston (Ian McShane) gives John one hour before he’s declared excommunicado, meaning his assassin’s membership is revoked, and he’s banned from using the organization’s services. To make matters worse, every assassin in New York City wants to kill John after a $14 million bounty is placed on his head. John may be a hit man on the run, but as long as he has a gun, there’s always a chance he makes it out alive.

Stream John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum on Tubi.

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Apocalypse Now, The Thin Red Line, The Deer Hunter, and Saving Private Ryan are some of the greatest war movies ever. Though Black Hawk Down is not in contention for that list, it’s an excellent movie from a master director, Ridley Scott. Based on the events of the Battle of Mogadishu, Black Hawk Down follows a group of U.S. soldiers who are tasked with capturing two top lieutenants of a Somali warlord.

Disaster strikes when two of the U.S. Black Hawk helicopters are shot down, stranding the soldiers who survived the crash. An elite group of Army Rangers, including Matt Eversmann (Josh Hartnett), attempt a rescue mission in the war-infested city, facing heavy fire from Somali forces at all times. Black Hawk Down is a visceral and emotional war movie that highlights the bravery and heroism of soldiers willing to lay their lives on the line to rescue their injured brothers.

Stream Black Hawk Down on Tubi.

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

As a lover of all cinema, Quentin Tarantino made his homage to kung fu and martial arts films with the revenge thriller Kill Bill: Volume 1, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Uma Thurman stars as The Bride, a member of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad. Upon becoming pregnant by the group’s leader, Bill (David Carradine), The Bride decides to escape her life as an assassin and flee to Texas, where she meets a man and plans to get married.

On her wedding day, Bill and the rest of the squad attack the wedding, murdering everyone in attendance, save the the Bride, who slips into a coma. Four years later, the Bride wakes up and vows to exact her revenge on every assassin who killed her baby and ruined her life. Expect bloody battles, vicious kills, and a lot of stylized violence in Kill Bill: Volume 1. In other words, a Tarantino movie.

Stream Kill Bill: Volume 1 on Tubi.

