3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in March

Dan Girolamo
By
A snake bites a man in the water as a woman tries to grab him.
Columbia Pictures

If you want action, then you came to the right place. Netflix has an impressive library of action films. Damsel, a new action fantasy movie starring Millie Bobby Brown, is already one of the most popular movies on Netflix. Other popular action movies include FuryLift, and Gran Turismo.

There are plenty of other good action movies to stream. This March, we selected three action movies that Netflix subscribers can watch now. Our selections include the final film in a fun trilogy, an action comedy from one of the genre’s best directors, and a cult classic from the late 1990s.

The Equalizer 3 (2023)

A aims his gun in The Equalizer 3.
Stefano Montesi / Sony Pictures

In terms of viewer satisfaction, The Equalizer franchise delivers on its promise of action, violence, and entertainment. It’s Denzel Washington playing the hits of what makes him so successful — intense acting, loads of charisma, and a magnetic screen presence. For the final film of the trilogy, Washington reprises his role as the elite vigilante, Robert McCall, in The Equalizer 3

McCall now lives in Southern Italy as he tries to distance himself from his life as a government assassin. However, that doesn’t mean McCall has put killing behind him. McCall now fights for those incapable of standing up for themselves. When organized crime disrupts a local village in Southern Italy, McCall protects his new friends by battling the Italian mafia. I’m sure you can guess this will come to a bloody, epic ending.

Stream The Equalizer 3 on Netflix.

Bullet Train (2022)

Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor Johnson stare and point in a scene from Bullet Train.
Sony

After leaving the John Wick franchise, director David Leitch has carved out his path in the action comedy genre. Leitch combines witty comedic bits with highly choreographed action sequences to produce modern-day action blockbusters. His most recent offering, Bullet Train, uses those elements for an action comedy about assassins on a train.

Due to recent circumstances, Ladybug (Brad Pitt) has decided to incorporate less violence into his life as an assassin. For his next mission, Ladybug is tasked with retrieving a briefcase of cash from a bullet train headed to Kyoto. What appears to be an easy mission becomes a nightmare scenario as multiple assassins are vying for the same briefcase. Unfortunately for Ladybug, his wish for less violence must be put on hold.

Stream Bullet Train on Netflix.

Anaconda (1997)

A giant Anaconda swarms a man on a ladder.
Columbia Pictures

If you’re afraid of snakes, you might want to look away because Anaconda features a killer — you guessed it — anaconda that terrorizes a film crew on the Amazon River. The small crew includes director Terri Flores (The Mother’s Jennifer Lopez), cameraman Danny (Ice Cube), and anthropologist Dr. Steven Cale (Eric Stoltz). While on the river, the group picks up a mysterious snake hunter named Paul Serone (Jon Voight), who offers to help them find a lost indigenous tribe.

It doesn’t take long to figure out that Serone has no intention of finding the tribe. Instead, Serone forces the crew to help him capture a record-breaking anaconda that would result in a historic payday. At times, Anaconda is quite ridiculous, especially Voight’s portrayal of an insane psychopath. However, the film is highly entertaining and provides enough scares and thrills to keep this adventure from going too far off-course.

Stream Anaconda on Netflix.

