Jennifer Lopez is a deadly assassin action-packed in trailer for Netflix’s The Mother

Dan Girolamo
By

Jennifer Lopez (Shotgun Wedding) is a killer and a mother in Netflix’s upcoming action film, The Mother. In the new trailer, Lopez comes out of hiding to rescue the daughter she so desperately wanted to protect.

Lopez stars as the titular Mother, a deadly assassin who left her previous life to ensure the safety of her 12-year-old daughter Zoe (Silencio’s Lucy Paez). Years prior, the Mother cut a deal with the FBI to disappear into the Alaskan wilderness to hide from the two dangerous assailants. However, Zoe is eventually kidnapped years later, forcing the Mother back into action. Unfortunately for the kidnappers, the Mother is a highly-trained professional who shows no mercy to those that hurt her daughter. She eventually reunites with Zoe, but now, she must train her daughter to evade their captors and stay alive.

The Mother marks Lopez’s second action film to hit a streaming service in 2023. Lopez starred in Prime Video’s Shotgun Wedding, an action rom-com starring Josh Duhamel (Blackout), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Lenny Kravitz (Star)

Aside from Lopez and Paez, The Mother’s cast includes Omari Hardwick (Power) as FBI agent William Cruise, Joseph Fiennes (Shakespeare in Love) as British arms dealer Adrian Lovell, Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) as the Mother’s former comrade Jons, and Gael García Bernal (Old) as Arms dealer Hector Álvarez.

The Mother is directed by Niki Caro (Mulan) on a script written by Misha Green (Lovecraft Country), Andrea Berloff (The Kitchen), and Peter Craig (Top Gun: Maverick). Green wrote the original story.

Poster for Netflix's The Mother.

The Mother will stream to Netflix on May 12, which happens to be Mother’s Day weekend.

