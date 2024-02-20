 Skip to main content
3 great action movies on Tubi you need to watch in February

Dan Girolamo
By
A couple stand in debris in Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
20th Century Fox

If you’re not on Tubi, what are you waiting for? Since Tubi is a FAST service, subscribers can access 50,000 movies and TV shows for free with ads. With the rising costs of streaming services, why wouldn’t you take advantage of a streamer that doesn’t hurt your wallet?

Once you sign up for Tubi, what should you watch? This February, our suggestion is to explore the action genre. We picked three great action movies to watch this month. Our selections include a shark thriller, an underrated sports drama, and an action comedy with two A-list stars.

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

A shark attacks a man in Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Warner Bros.

Not every shark movie needs to be compared to Jaws. No shark thriller will ever surpass Steven Spielberg’s iconic blockbuster. However, there are a few shark movies with plenty of thrills for fans. Renny Harlin’s Deep Blue Sea is an exciting B-movie with action, adventure, and killer sharks.

In a secluded underwater facility, Dr. Susan McAlester (Saffron Burrows) is conducting experiments on mako sharks in hopes of finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Looking for more funding, McAlester invites corporate executive Russell Franklin (Samuel L. Jackson) to investigate the experiments. However, the genetically modified sharks become hostile during a routine test and attack the scientists. With the facility falling apart, McAlester and her team must stop the sharks from escaping to the ocean and creating a new species.

Stream Deep Blue Sea on Tubi.

Warrior (2011)

A man stands above his opponent in the octagon.
Lionsgate

A film centered around cage fighting has no business being this heartfelt. Yet, Warrior is an emotional family drama disguised as a sports movie. Tommy Conlon (Tom Hardy) is an ex-Marine who returns home to Pittsburgh to visit his estranged father, Paddy (Nick Nolte, who was nominated for an Oscar for his terrific performance), a recovering alcoholic. Tommy convinces Paddy to train him for Sparta, an MMA tournament where the winner receives $5 million.

Unbeknownst to Tommy, his older brother, Brendan (Joel Edgerton), earns a tournament spot, too. Brendan is a high school physics teacher who us struggling to provide for his family and needs the money to save his house. Despite being underdogs, Tommy and Brendan shock the world with their skills, and the two set off on a collision course. Yet, the real battle will be repairing their relationship outside of the octagon. 

Stream Warrior on Tubi.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005)

A man holds a gun while standing next to a woman.
20th Century Fox

Leave it to a shootout to inject some life into a stalled marriage. John (Brad Pitt) and Jane (Angelina Jolie) Smith appear to be an ordinary couple. They’ve been married for a few years and live in the suburbs. John works in construction, while Jane works in tech. Their marriage is struggling, but they’re trying to work out their problems with counseling. But both John and Jane share a dark secret: they are assassins.

However, John and Jane work for rival agencies. After they are assigned to kill the same man, John and Jane run into each other on the job and come clean about their secrets. When their respective agencies hire them to kill each other, John and Jane’s marriage is put to the ultimate test. Will a near-death experience bring the couple closer together or tear them further apart?

Stream Mr. and Mrs. Smith on Tubi.

