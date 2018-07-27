Digital Trends
Movies & TV

‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ radiates energy in phenomenal action scenes

Phil Hornshaw
By

Tom Cruise’s Twitter account biography jokes (or maybe just points out) that he’s been “running in movies since 1981.” He does more of that in Mission: Impossible — Fallout than he has in years, to the credit of both the actor and the movie.

It’s a testament to the fact this sixth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise is always tearing along at a sprint, blasting from one ridiculous action sequence to the next. There’s the car chases, the motorcycle chases, the car-on-motorcycle chases. There’s the foot chase, complete with Cruise leaping from rooftop to rooftop. There’s the completely bananas helicopter chase. Fallout never stops. Even its spy thriller dialogue becomes a chase scene, in which one character tries to trap another in logic that will lead to still more chases.

Fallout is an action movie whose breakneck speed makes it a blast.

It might sound exhausting, and to some degree, Fallout feels a touch too long and a touch too full. Much more often, though, Fallout is a breakneck action flick filled with genuinely exciting moments, all made impactful by Cruise’s insistence on taking part in as much of the action as possible.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout won’t be setting any standards for twisty spy thrillers, but it’s continuing to raise the bar on action, and it’s near non-stop fun along the way.

Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie returns for Fallout after helming the previous Mission: Impossible installment, Rogue Nation. Fallout builds off Rogue Nation‘s setup, in which Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his team of spies faced their toughest adversary, a super-spy-turned-terrorist, Solomon Lane (Sean Harris). The folks who used to work with Lane are still out there, and they’re helping a new bad guy, code name John Lark, who is trying to acquire plutonium to use in nuclear bombs. Lark wants to kickstart a revolution against the current world order by blowing a lot of people up.

The ins and outs of the plot are less important than the personal impact they have on Ethan and his crew. The movie starts with Ethan dreaming about Lane breaking free and tracking down his former wife, Julia (Michelle Monaghan). Though Lane’s locked up, he’s still messing with Ethan and the world.

There’s also the fact that, in an early mission when Ethan and returning buds Luther (Ving Rhames) and Benjie (Simon Pegg) have a chance to grab the plutonium, Ethan sacrifices it to save Luther’s life. The emotional investment among the characters, and the setup of the history between Ethan’s crew and Lane, is enough to keep the action feeling grounded.

Twists pop up here and there; it’s never quite clear who can trust.

It wouldn’t be a Mission: Impossible movie without spy bureaucracy threatening the world, and in this case that bureaucracy is the CIA.

Angela Bassett plays Sloan, a member of the CIA brass who doesn’t trust Ethan and his pals (though they’ve “gone rogue” to save the world, like, four times now). Sloan forces Ethan to bring along a CIA stooge to find the plutonium. Walker, played by the physically imposing and be-mustached Henry Cavill, mixes just enough likable tough guy with smarmy jerk to be a fun addition to the team, both as an ally to Ethan and a potential adversary.

Mission Impossible fallout review

Things get suitably spy-ish and additionally complicated with the arrival of Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), another key figure from Rogue Nation. Suddenly Ethan is pretending to be Lark to meet an arms dealer and taking part in a mission to rescue Lane, and Walker is probably willing to kill Ethan’s IMF buds if it means getting hold of the plutonium. Ilsa has her own motivations, and it’s all very cutthroat.

Twists pop up here and there, it’s never quite clear who can trust whom, interpersonal conflicts and history rears up — it’s a lot to juggle between a ton of intense and spectacular chases and fights (like the one in which Cruise and Cavill absolutely destroy a men’s room as they lose, repeatedly, to Chinese stuntman Liang Yang).

The interpersonal conflicts work well, but the spy-vs.-spy plotting of Fallout is where the movie is weakest. Its twists are telegraphed early and loudly.

Fallout will put you the edge of your seat in a way that many modern movies can’t .

The lack of mystery doesn’t harm McQuarrie’s movie, though. Mission: Impossible has that Ocean’s Eleven quality in which the characters have often guessed the obvious twists, too, and planned accordingly. What’s interesting isn’t the twist itself, but the breathtaking, action-packed solutions our heroes invent.

And yes, the actions sequences look great, anchored by minimal use of digital special effects and an abundance of Cruise selling them by participating as much as possible. McQuarrie gets a weight out of his action sequences and major stunts thanks to the fact that he can dial in the camera on Cruise’s face as he rides a motorcycle, or hold a shot of him hanging off the bottom of a helicopter.

Mission Impossible fallout review

The action in Fallout has a palpable intensity that comes from that dedication to realism. It’ll put you the edge of your seat in a way that many modern movies can’t despite massive CGI budgets.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout isn’t the best spy thriller of the series, and not quite the most fun, but it’s entertaining all the same. This is a summer blockbuster with action that feels heart-poundingly real. That sets Fallout apart, and ranks it among this summer’s must-see movies.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Netflix original series
Up Next

You can now search the Apple Store app using your voice
Dunkirk movie review
Movies & TV

Premium network, premium content: The best movies on HBO right now

HBO always has a solid selection of feature-length films on tap, but the offerings rotate fairly regularly, and browsing fatigue can set in given the sheer volume of the catalog. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Rick Marshall
best shows on amazon prime comrade featured
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime brings more perks than just free two-day shipping. Subscribers get access to a huge library of TV shows to stream at no extra cost. Here are our favorite TV shows currently available on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Will Nicol, Abigail Bassett, Rick Marshall
kung fury movie
Movies & TV

Save a few bucks with the best free feature-length movies on YouTube

Bank account emptier than you thought? Check out our curated list of the best full-length movies on YouTube to find feature-length flicks that are free, legally uploaded, and actually worth watching.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Tom Cruise
Movies & TV

'Top Gun: Maverick' casts Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly in a lead role

The 1986 action drama Top Gun helped make Tom Cruise a superstar, and now he's returning to the role of hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the upcoming sequel, with the working title Top Gun: Maverick. Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Black Panther review
Home Theater

Put your home theater to the test with these spectacular Blu-ray releases

What's the point of having all of that awesome home theater gear if you can't breed a little jealousy from your friends and family? We've put together this list of fantastic Blu-rays that have the goods to drop a few jaws.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Movies & TV

'Men in Black' reboot brings back Emma Thompson's Agent O

The Men in Black reboot planned for May 2019 is expected to feature an ensemble cast instead of a duo, and while it might not bring back Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, it is expected to feature Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Liam…
Posted By Rick Marshall
Max Page, James Datri, and Colby Miller on the set of Come, Save The Night
Movies & TV

How to build a modern movie studio through connections and social media

Colby Miller (right) and James Datri (middle) talk to director Andres Rovira on the set of indie horror film Come, Said The Night (2018). Your Instagram or Facebook feed is likely already full of film commercials, sponsored ads, and…
Posted By Keith Nelson Jr.
new on netflix
Home Theater

What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in August 2018

Our complete list of what's new on Netflix for August 2018 and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on your bineing, and also ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming ether.
Posted By Rick Marshall
what is espn plus 6 0 for ios apple tv screenshot 001
Movies & TV

You can ditch cable but still get your 'SportsCenter' fix with ESPN+

After months of waiting, ESPN's streaming service, ESPN+, is finally here. However, despite appearances, ESPN+ isn't a replacement for your ESPN cable channels, and differs from other streaming apps in a few key ways.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Best Blu-ray players xbox one s
Home Theater

They’re not just for gaming: Watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X

While the Xbox One S and Xbox One X boost the visuals of your games, they also can pull double duty as Blu-ray players. Check out our guide on how to watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X.
Posted By Kris Wouk
game of thrones prequel series hbo 2 khaleesi dragons
Movies & TV

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel will begin filming in 2019

The pilot for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series developed by George R. R. Martin and writer Jane Goldman is expected to begin filming in 2019. The show is set thousands of years before the events of the original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Nick Hastings
Best Blu-ray players feature
Home Theater

From game consoles to high-grade spinners, these are the best Blu-ray players

Streaming may be popular, but the disc isn't dead yet! To get the very best picture and sound quality from your system, you need to be watching Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs. Here are the best Blu-ray players you can buy right now.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
GLOW best Netflix original series
Movies & TV

From 'GLOW' to 'Stranger Things,' these are the best Netflix original series

Netflix's stable of content has grown quickly, and the streaming service now boasts dozens of shows produced in-house. Looking for the cream of the crop? These are our picks for the best Netflix original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall
netflix public binge watch wr 6 8 17
Home Theater

Need to get rid of an unused Netflix profile? Here's what to do

Need to delete an unwanted profile from your Netflix account? It's easy to do, no matter what kind of equipment you've got. Check out our handy explainer for step-by-step instructions.
Posted By Kris Wouk