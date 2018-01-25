Tom Cruise joins Instagram, reveals ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ title

Tom Cruise is headed back to the big screen as secret agent Ethan Hunt, leader of the Impossible Missions Force, in the upcoming sequel Mission: Impossible — Fallout. The sixth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise hits theaters July 27, and Cruise revealed the official title for the film — and the first photo — via his new Instagram account.

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who previously helmed Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation, the film follows Ethan Hunt and his IMF team as they deal with the aftermath of a mission gone wrong. Along with Cruise, returning cast members include Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, and Sean Harris. Joining the franchise are newcomers Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby.

Cruise posted the photos shortly after creating his Instagram account. His first photo posted to the account was a black-and-white shot of the clapboard featuring the Fallout title.

Get ready. #MissionImpossible A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Jan 25, 2018 at 5:00am PST

The A-list actor followed that post with the first, official photo from Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

The image features Cruise hanging on to the side of a helicopter in flight — the latest stunt in the actor’s long history of performing many of his own death-defying stunts in the Mission: Impossible franchise, among other projects. Thankfully, this doesn’t appear to be the stunt that forced the studio to suspend production on the film due to an injury Cruise sustained on the set.

“We’ve upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible. I can’t wait for you guys to see more,” wrote Cruise in the photo’s caption.



Currently the 20th-highest-grossing franchise of all time worldwide, the Mission: Impossible series first hit the big screen in 1996 after making the leap from television. That first film earned $180 million in U.S. theaters and $457 million worldwide — a hefty amount for that decade.

That highly successful first film went on to spawn five sequels, with the most successful to date being 2000’s Mission: Impossible II in U.S. theaters ($215.4 million) and 2011’s Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol ($694.7 million) worldwide. Collectively, the franchise has grossed more than $2.7 billion.

The most recent installment, 2015’s Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation, earned $195 million domestically and $682.7 million worldwide.