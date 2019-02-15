Marvel’s streaming Loki series gets a plot summary and a showrunner

Share

Don’t count Loki out just yet. Marvel’s god of mischief might have met his demise at Thanos’ hands in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, but his solo television series is going full-steam ahead at Disney with a Rick & Morty writer at the helm.

Michael Waldron, a writer and producer on the upcoming season of Cartoon Network’s irreverent sci-fi comedy, has been tapped to oversee the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Waldron will write the series pilot, act as showrunner, and serve as executive producer. The show will debut on Disney Plus, Disney’s proprietary streaming service. Waldron previously developed a pilot for Showtime and is currently working a series called Florida Man with director Steven Soderbergh.

The Hollywood Reporter’s sources claim that Loki will follow the Norse god as he “pops up throughout human history as unlikely influencer on historical events.” Time travel would be a clever way of getting around Loki’s whole death problem, although the series could also be a prequel or Loki could be revived in this spring’s Avengers: Endgame.

While Tom Hiddleston, who played Loki in three Thor films and two Avengers flicks, is expected to return to the role for the show, the extent of his involvement isn’t clear. Some rumors indicate that Hiddleston may simply narrate the series, while a different actor will play a younger version of the infamous trickster.

Loki is just one of many Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-offs currently in development for Disney Plus. Other shows include a series focusing on the Scarlet Witch and her robotic paramour, Vision, and a team-up between Captain America’s two sidekicks, the Winter Soldier and the Falcon. As with Loki, the actors who played these characters on the big screen are expected to return for their respective Disney Plus series, which will reportedly be six to eight episodes long.

Marvel isn’t the only big-name franchise coming to Disney Plus. Disney is also developing two live-action Star Wars shows for the streaming network. A new season of the fan-favorite Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series will arrive on Disney Plus later this year, while actor and comedian Josh Gad is developing a Muppets revival for the service.

Loki’s final fate — along with that of half of the beings in the universe — should be resolved one way or another in Avengers: Endgame, which arrives in theaters on April 26.