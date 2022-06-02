 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 will hit Disney+ later this month

Blair Marnell
By

Last weekend, the box office domination of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came to an end when Top Gun: Maverick set a new Memorial Day opening weekend record. And while the Doctor Strange sequel hasn’t run out of spells yet, Disney+ has already set a premiere date for the film on its streaming service. Fans at home will be able to watch Marvel’s latest movie at will starting on June 22. A Blu-ray and 4K release will likely follow later this summer.

To celebrate the announcement, Marvel Studios assembled Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, and Xochitl Gomez for a special “thank you” video.

It’s amazing that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the current box office champion of 2022, considering that it had to beat The Batman to take the crown. For that feat, we have to credit Marvel’s willingness to bring Cumberbatch’s magical hero into several other MCU films, including Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Those movies dramatically raised Strange’s profile among casual fans, and it didn’t hurt that the new sequel followed the wildly popular No Way Home with even more surprising cameos from the Marvel multiverse.

Without giving away too many spoilers, the story follows Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch) as he comes across a teenage girl named America Chavez (Gomez) with an incredible gift. She can access the entire multiverse, but someone wants that power for themselves. To protect Chavez, Strange turns to former Avenger, Wanda Maximoff (Olsen). And before long, both Strange and Chavez are on an uncontrollable trip to another world.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi, and it was his first superhero film since 2007’s Spider-Man 3. The script was written by Loki‘s Michael Waldron. If you can’t wait for its June 22 Disney+ premiere, you can still catch The Multiverse of Madness at theaters near you.

Editors' Recommendations

Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play

The PlayStation VR2 headset along with its controllers.

How to use green screen on TikTok

TikTok on a smartphone.

Everything (and we mean everything) to know about 5G on the iPhone

iOS Home screen shown on an iPhone 13 Pro, resting on a desk.

The Steam Deck’s docking station faces another setback

The Steam Deck connected to controllers.

Best Dell laptop deals for June 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

The best Android games available right now (June 2022)

android games

GPU prices and availability: How much are GPUs today?

An AMD Radeon RX 6500XT placed on a motherboard.

The best multiplayer games on PC

Monster Hunter Rise players hunting.

Buy a PS5 and gaming monitor combo at Dell and save $450

PS5 Disc Bundle with Monitor, GT7 and Red Dual Sense Controler

We can’t believe how cheap work-from-home laptops are at Dell today

Dell Vostro 5410 laptop on white background.

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 all have massive discounts today

Dell XPS 15 Touch at a side angle on a white background.

Apple mixed-reality headset: Everything we know about Apple’s VR headset

Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa

Check out Super Nintendo World’s first Mario Kart-themed ride

super nintendo world opens at universal studios hollywood in early 2023 mario kart bowsers challenge