Movies & TV

Marvel Phase 4: Mahershala Ali is Blade, Natalie Portman returns, and more

Chris Gates
By

You didn’t think that Avengers: Endgame was really the end, did you? At Comic-Con International 2019, Marvel Studios finally shared what’s coming in its highly anticipated fourth phase, offering details on a whopping 10 projects for 2020 and 2021, and giving some very intriguing hints as to what the future holds.

Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins on May 1, 2020 with Black Widow, a prequel starring Scarlet Johansson as the MCU’s premiere superspy and Florence Pugh as fellow assassin Yelena Belova. Taskmaster, a mercenary with the ability to copy any opponent’s fighting style, will be the villain.

Black Widow will be followed by The Eternals on November 6, 2020. Game of Thrones‘ Richard Madden leads an all-star cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, and more. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is next, starring relative unknown Simu Liu as the titular martial artist, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung as the Mandarin (the real one, this time). Shang-Chi premieres on February 12, 2021.

A couple of familiar faces are up next. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives on May 7, 2021, and will team Benedict Cumberbatch’s magical superhero with the Scarlet Witch. On November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters. Not only will Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson return as Thor and Valkyrie, respectively, but in one of Comic-Con’s biggest surprises, Marvel announced that Natalie Portman will rejoin the franchise as Jane Foster, who will become a new, female Thor.

Marvel also shared more details about its upcoming Disney+ series: Loki, WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, WandaVision, and What If…?. Notably, Marvel confirmed that Loki will follow the version of the character who ran off with the Tesseract in Endgame, and announced that Falcon and Winter Soldier‘s villain will be Baron Zemo, who we last saw in Civil War. WandaVision will tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and will include a grown-up version of Captain Marvel‘s Monica Rambeau as a member of the cast.

Finally, Marvel closed out its panel by announcing a Blade reboot starring Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, set to launch sometime after 2021. Blade will actually be Ali’s second MCU role: The actor also played Cottonmouth on the first season of Netflix’s Luke Cage.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige also confirmed that Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are also on the way, although he didn’t offer any release dates. Oh, and what about the Fantastic Four and the X-Men? With all of the other news, Marvel simply didn’t have time to talk about them, Feige teased. In other words: They’re coming. Oh boy, are they coming.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The Star Trek: Picard TV series: Everything we know
Up Next

Respawn against Apex Legends players using keyboard and mouse on consoles
hbo go vs now game of thrones streaming
Movies & TV

Here are our predictions for the 2019 Emmy Awards

With Game Thrones and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leading the pack, the 2019 Emmy Awards is gearing up to be a great event. We've made our predictions of which actors and series might win in the biggest categories.
Posted By Christine Persaud
netflix hacks tips tricks tv head
Movies & TV

Did I really watch that? Here's how to delete your Netflix viewing history

Everybody has some skeletons in their streaming closet, but you don't have to live with them if you don't want to. Learning how to delete your Netflix viewing history is easy, and we're here to help.
Posted By Rick Marshall
new on amazon prime this is football
Home Theater

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video and what’s leaving in August 2019

Amazon Prime Video adds new titles each month that are available for free to all Prime members. Check out our list to find all of the content hitting Amazon Prime Video in July and August, from new original series to classic films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best tv series rick and morty
Movies & TV

Taika Waititi stars in the first clip from Rick and Morty season 4

Rick and Morty is back. Just in time for San Diego Comic-Con, Adult Swim released our first look at the show's fourth season. The clip released Friday afternoon stars Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt for the Wilderpeople director Taika Waititi as…
Posted By Mathew Katz
cats trailer uncanny valley
Movies & TV

Cringeworthy Cats trailer reminds us we’re not out of the Uncanny Valley yet

The first Cats trailer offers a disturbing reminder of how easy it still is for films that rely heavily on CG effects blended with human performances to slip into the Uncanny Valley of troubling visual elements.
Posted By Rick Marshall
witcher netflix news trailer cast the geralt
Movies & TV

Forget Game of Thrones. The first trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher is here

If you're going through epic fantasy withdrawal following the end of Game of Thrones, look no further than Netflix, which has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming adaptation of The Witcher.
Posted By Chris Gates
star trek discovery season 3 sdcc 4071d6c157279e14 book burnham 1
Movies & TV

Black Mirror’s David Ajala joins cast of Star Trek: Discovery for season 3

British actor David Ajala, known for his roles in Jupiter Ascending and Fast & Furious 6 will be joining the cast of Star Trek Discovery for season 3. And there's more information about what the season will contain, fresh from SDCC.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Moonrise Podcast
Movies & TV

This week's best new podcasts, from Bundyville to Moonrise and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include Bundyville's second season, romance novels, street racing, and the moon landing.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
watchmen hbo news trailer cast
Movies & TV

HBO’s Watchmen trailer looks nothing like the comic. That’s a good thing

Police wearing masks? Terrorists dressed like Rorschach? The first trailer for HBO's Watchmen barely resembles Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' iconic graphic novel at all -- and it's all the better for it.
Posted By Chris Gates
best star trek episodes picard in borg alcove
Movies & TV

Data, Riker, the Borg, and other Star Trek characters join Jean-Luc in Picard

Star Trek: Picard will feature the return of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and will premiere near the end of 2019 on the CBS All Access streaming service. Here's everything we know about the series so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
westworld season 3 sdcc trailer new
Movies & TV

New Westworld trailer teases WWII scenes and the return of a favorite host

We all have a role to play: That's the theme for this season of Westworld, for humans and hosts alike, as shown in this new trailer. It features some familiar faces, new locations, and the return of an old friend.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
picard sdcc trailer
Movies & TV

The new trailer for Star Trek: Picard features a crew of familiar faces

If you're not excited for the return of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard yet, you will be once you watch the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard. It shows an older, more pensive Picard and the return of many familiar faces from Trek.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
The Eternals
Movies & TV

The colorful weirdness of Marvel’s The Eternals is coming in November 2020

Marvel Studios is already lining up the start of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At SDCC today, more details were revealed about the next installment in the franchise, The Eternals.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
the expanse s4 sdcc trailer2
Movies & TV

Go beyond the Ring Gate with a sneak peak of The Expanse season 4

After getting axed by the SyFy network after three seasons, The Expanse, the best sci-fi show no one is watching, was rescued by Amazon Prime. Now there's a new teaser trailer giving a glimpse of what we can expect to see in season 4.
Posted By Georgina Torbet