The colorful weirdness of Marvel's The Eternals is coming in November 2020

Georgina Torbet
By
The Eternals

Following the massive success of Avengers: Endgame which wrapped up phase three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios is already lining up the start of phase 4. Today saw an announcement at San Diego Comic-Con that the next installment in the Marvel franchise will be The Eternals, based on the comics about ancient immortal beings who were created to protect humanity from the demonic Deviants.

Legendary comic artist Jack Kirby created the concept for The Eternals in the 70s and they have been strongly associated with his bombastic style ever since. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s take on his creation promises to be “full Jack Kirby” so we can hope for bright colors, epic cosmic landscapes, and plenty of psychedelic weirdness.

Although they are a more obscure group than A-list Marvel names like the Avengers or the X-Men, the Eternals have been referenced in the Marvel movies before. In Avengers: Endgame, Thanos is referred to as “son of A’lars.” And in the comics, A’lars, also known as Mentor, is a member of the Eternals.

The cast for the new movie is appropriately star-studded, lead by Game of Throne‘s Richard Madden as Ikaris and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Other cast members include Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee.

The movie will also feature the first deaf actor and character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers’ Hawkeye is deaf in the comics, and Marvel has attracted some criticism for not portraying his disability in the movies. So perhaps this is a step towards mollifying fans and improving the movies’ inclusiveness. Salma Hayek spoke about feeling proud of the diversity of the cast.

The movie is directed by Chloe Zhao and is coming to theaters in November 2020.

