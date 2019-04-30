Digital Trends
Movies & TV

How Avengers: Endgame perfectly sets up the Loki series on Disney Plus

Rick Marshall
By
Loki in Thor Ragnorok

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains somewhat uncertain following the events of Avengers: Endgame, but the context for at least one confirmed upcoming project became a little clearer thanks to the Infinity War sequel.

Although Endgame left us with plenty of questions about the future of the MCU, it gave us a pretty good idea how the Loki series — coming to Disney Plus — will fit into the MCU.

(Note: We’ll be discussing some key events and concepts revealed in Avengers: Endgame from this point forward, so consider this a spoiler warning if you haven’t seen the movie yet.)

The official synopsis for the Loki series indicates that it will follow the Asgardian trickster as he influences events throughout human history, with MCU veteran Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the title character. Loki has always had a knack for popping up when and where you least expect him, but the events of Avengers: Infinity War appeared to end his story in the MCU, giving him a redemptive arc across Thor: Ragnarok and Infinity War that let him go out on a positive note.

That’s why it was surprising to learn in September 2018 — well after Loki’s fate had seemingly been decided — that he was getting his own series on the Disney Plus streaming service.

It’s no secret that death can be a fairly temporary condition in comics and the movies based on them, but Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo confirmed in November that Loki was indeed dead. At that point, it seemed, Thanos’ smirking comment that there will be “no resurrections this time” for Loki would prove true. As Endgame (and Nebula) taught us, Thanos is many things, but a liar isn’t one of them.

Avengers Infinity War

That’s all well and good (maybe not for Loki), but when the MCU’s heroes — those who survived Thanos’ snap heard ’round the universe, that is — started messing with their own timelines in Endgame in an order to recover the Infinity Stones, all bets were off and nothing was final anymore.

In the second act of Endgame, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Captain America, and Bruce Banner go back in time to the events of The Avengers, realizing that three Infinity Stones were in Manhattan all at the same time: The Space Stone was in The Tesseract that Loki uses to teleport and open portals for the Chitauri alien invasion fleet, the Mind Stone was in Loki’s scepter, and the Time Stone was in the Eye of Agamotto (i.e. that cool necklace thingy that Dr. Strange eventually masters).

As anyone who’s seen Endgame knows (and if you’ve read this far, we hope you’ve seen it), while attempting to grab the stones, the heroes let Loki regain the Tesseract and teleport himself away before he can be taken back to Asgard (to be seen next in Thor: The Dark World). That’s the last we see of Loki in Endgame, whose timeline would now appear to have splintered off, making new adventures possible.

And that, it seems, is where we’ll likely find the Loki series picking up, with Hiddleston’s scheming Asgardian — pre-redemption Loki, that is — once again popping up where no one expects him.

Tom Hiddleston Thor
Tom Hiddleston

Given that the Tesseract allows Loki to teleport himself anywhere he feels the urge to go, and the events of Endgame have made time travel a very real possibility in the MCU, is it any wonder that Loki finds a way to get his hands on something that lets him take his diabolical machinations to another, time-hopping level? At least two methods of affecting time currently exist in the MCU: The Time Stone and traveling through the Quantum Realm. It’s reasonable to expect that Loki, in all his mad brilliance, might discover a few more as he jumps around reality as we know it.

What remains to be seen, however, is whether Loki’s actions change the current timeline of the MCU in one way or another, or if the series puts him back where he was supposed to go after The Avengers — an Asgardian prison — when the show reaches its conclusion.

It really is a clever way to set up the Loki series, letting a seemingly minor moment in Endgame set events in motion for an entirely new story arc, and it’s the sort of thing Marvel has done well from the start. Being able to manage the various character arcs and stories at play in the MCU is one thing, but finding ways to subvert them and shift them in a new direction is the sort of next-level cleverness that has made the MCU one of the greatest franchises of all time.

And really, who better to embody the spirit of next-level cleverness than Loki?

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best smart speakers for 2019
game of thrones predictions how will got end feat
Movies & TV

How will Game of Thrones end? These fan theories might have the answer

Predictions and theories about characters and storylines in Game of Thrones have been going on since the beginning, but here we've rounded up some of the craziest predictions about how it will all end.
Posted By Christine Persaud
between the streams
Podcasts

Avengers: Endgame is here, and it's a worthy, arc-ending triumph

On this week's show, we'll have a spoiler-free, broad-brush discussion on what appears to be destined to become the biggest movie ever made, Avengers: Endgame. Not just another Marvel movie, this arc-ending triumph was worth the wait.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
sony z9f 4k hdr flagship tv announced new master series feature
Home Theater

Looking for the best 4K Ultra HD TVs you can buy? Here are five great options

If it's time to upgrade your old 1080p to a new 4K model but you don't know what to look for, fear not, as we're here with a list of the best 4K Ultra HD TVs to help make your buying process as easy as possible.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Simon Cohen
Last Laugh Podcast
Movies & TV

Best new podcasts: The Ballad of Billy Balls, Decomposed, and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include trouble with money, a Supreme Court case, comedians' life stories, and…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
UFC Fight Night Florida on ESPN Plus
Deals

How to watch UFC Fight Night Florida: Souza vs. Hermansson with ESPN Plus

MMA fans are looking forward to another exciting UFC event, with Fight Night 150: Souza vs. Hermansson facing off this Saturday. If you’re itching for a way to watch it online, then read on to find out how you can stream it with ESPN…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: Gemini Man, Deadwood, Godzilla, and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. We round up the best ones for you. This week, it's Gemini Man, Deadwood, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and other upcoming films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
game of thrones lost its way battle winterfell the long night 1
Home Theater

What’s the point of Game of Thrones after The Battle of Winterfell?

The living battled the dead in Game of Thrones, and the results were anticlimactic. Having long moved past the plot of the books has the show lost the thread, and what is the theme moving forward?
Posted By Will Nicol
best new shows and movies to stream the nun 2
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: Ramy, The Nun, Special, and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Muslim/Millennial comedy Ramy, The Nun, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
avengers endgame trailer marvel cinematic universe poster 3 2 crop
Business

Weekend box office: Avengers: Endgame’s opening weekend breaks all the records

Marvel Studios blockbuster Avengers: Endgame set all kinds of records with a massive, $350 million opening weekend in U.S. theaters and a $1.2 billion premiere worldwide, and it's showing no signs of slowing down.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Charged Podcast
Movies & TV

Best new podcasts for the week of April 20, 2019: Charged, Decomposed, and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include a punk love story, disappearing referees, gun court, and intriguing tales from…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best game of thrones episodes spoils war
Movies & TV

HBO’s Game of Thrones episode 4 preview looks ahead to The Last War

With many of the characters and Game of Thrones fans still reeling from the events of the Battle of Winterfell, HBO released a trailer for episode 4 of the series, which sets the stage for the last war for the Iron Throne.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

In true Game of Thrones fashion, one potential spinoff has already been killed

Bryan Cogman, who wrote Game of Thrones' character-driven season 8 episode A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, revealed that the Thrones prequel he was developing for HBO will not go forward.
Posted By Chris Gates
Avengers Infinity War
Movies & TV

After Avengers: Endgame, what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Here's what we know so far about the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame, from rumors and speculation about Phase 4 of the MCU to confirmed facts, films, and television shows.
Posted By Rick Marshall
sonic the hedgehog movie first trailer sth01 01 27 04r
Gaming

First Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer shows Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog, its live-action CG hybrid film based on the famous video game series. It is uniquely terrifying, but we still want to see more.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin