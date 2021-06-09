How to Watch Loki Online: Stream the series on Disney+ today

An all-new series featuring everybody’s favorite God of Mischief, Loki, debuts today. Featuring Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the titular villain following the events of Avengers: Endgame, this six-episode series is sure to be a treat for fans who have been eagerly looking forward to the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but you’ll need to sign up for Disney+ if you want to watch the Loki premiere today. Here’s what you need to know.

Created by: Michael Waldron

Directed by: Kate Herron

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku

Episodes (Season One): 6

How to watch Loki online in the U.S.

Loki is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began earlier this year with WandaVision. Like WandaVision, Loki is a Disney+ exclusive, so you’ll have to sign up now to stream it. Disney+ itself costs $8 per month or $80 per year, but if you want the most for your money, then we recommend grabbing the Disney Bundle which gets you Disney+ along with ESPN+ and basic Hulu for just $14 per month. That gives you a 25% savings on the combined price of each subscription, but if you already have one or more of these services, you can still upgrade to the Disney Bundle and take advantage of the discount.

Although Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) first graced the silver screen as a villain in the Avengers and Thor films, the charming and charismatic Norse God of Mischief quickly became a fan favorite — so it was naturally only a matter of time before this lovable bad boy got a chance to shine as the main character. Loki follows the story of its titular antagonist-turned-protagonist following the events of Avengers: Endgame. After “breaking reality” by stealing the Tesseract, an alternate Loki is brought before the Time Variance Authority and is given an ultimatum: Either be erased from existence due to being a time-variant, or help the Authority set things right and correct the very course of human history.

Loki premiers today, so now’s the time to sign up for Disney+ (or grab the Disney Bundle) so you can stream it live. The first season consists of six 40- to 50-minute episodes and a second season is already in development, and Marvel fans can look forward to other upcoming Phase Four releases like Black Widow, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier coming to theaters (and Disney Premier Access for select titles) later this year.

Editors' Recommendations