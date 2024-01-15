Thunder vs Lakers live stream: How to watch the game online

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The NBA will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by celebrating the iconic figure’s messages during each broadcast. The final game on MLK Day features Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder traveling West to play LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers inside Crypto.com Arena. The game airs on NBA TV at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on January 15.

The Thunder have been one of the best surprises of the season and have a legitimate chance to secure a top 3 seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Lakers are fighting for seeding in the Play-In Tournament, so they will be looking to win several games to enter the top 6. The game will be nationally televised on NBA TV. Even without cable, there are ways to access NBA TV.

One of these options is Sling TV, a streaming television service. Find out more information on how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling TV below.

Watch the Thunder vs. Lakers live stream on Sling TV

Steam your favorite sports and TV shows with Sling TV, one of the best live TV streaming services. Sling TV customers save hundreds of dollars compared to cable thanks to its affordable pricing. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, while Sling Blue costs $45 per month. Customers can bundle Orange and Blue for one price of $60 per month. You can also get $25 off your first month when you sign up for Sling TV.

The days of paying for the channels you don’t want are over. Sling offers flexible channel lineups, so subscribers only pay for the channels they will use. Orange features 32 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and Disney Channel. Blue contains 42 channels, ranging from ABC and NBC to Fox and Bravo. Customers must purchase the Sports Extra option on their Sling plan to watch the game on NBA TV.

Sports Extra costs between $11 and $15 per month (depending on the plan) and includes more sports-focused channels, such as NBA TV, Big Ten Network, and NFL RedZone.

Watch the Thunder vs. Lakers live stream from abroad with a VPN

The Thunder and Lakers are meeting for the third time this season. The Thunder won the first matchup in November, while the Lakers grabbed the victory in December. Monday night’s game is the rubber match. Basketball fans traveling on Monday night may have issues streaming the game. If you are watching from another country, some streaming services will work just fine while others may work in a limited capacity. If you fall into one of these categories, download a VPN.

A VPN tricks your connection into thinking it’s in your home by using a U.S.-based server. VPNs also add more security and privacy to your connection. Using a VPN will alleviate the issues that may arise while streaming. One of the best VPNs is NordVPN. While there is no traditional NordVPN free trial, customers can request a 30-day money-back guarantee to try it out before fully committing.

