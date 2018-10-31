Share

Loki and Scarlet Witch won’t be the only characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to make the leap from the big screen to Disney’s streaming service. Avengers teammates Falcon and Winter Soldier are also reportedly getting their own show.

Marvel franchise actors Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise the roles of Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively, for a live-action series set within the MCU, according to Variety. The series reportedly has its first behind-the-camera hire, with Empire writer Malcolm Spellman attached to pen the script for the series.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will also take a more active role in the series than he typically does in Marvel’s television projects, serving as a producer on the show.

The news of a Falcon and Winter Soldier show follows on the heels of a report that Disney is also planning live-action series featuring Loki and Scarlet Witch, with actors Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen reprising their Marvel movie roles. More series featuring MCU characters — and the actors who played them on the big screen — are also rumored to be in development for Disney Play, the upcoming streaming video service Disney will launch in 2019.

Both Falcon and Winter Soldier made their debuts in installments of the Captain America solo series for Marvel Studios, with Stan appearing first as Steve Rogers’ childhood friend James “Bucky” Barnes in Captain America: The First Avenger and later as Winter Soldier in the aptly titled Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

A former soldier during World War II, Barnes was captured by the evil Hydra organization, brainwashed, given a powerful cybernetic arm to replace the one he lost in the war, and trained as an assassin. He was kept in cryogenic storage between missions for Hydra, which explains how he remained young over the years, and after a confrontation in the modern era with his former friend Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Winter Soldier regained his memories and helped Captain America and the Avengers in subsequent films.

As for Mackie and his MCU character, Falcon made his debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. A former Air Force airman, Sam Wilson assisted Steve Rogers in tracking down Winter Soldier through the use of a powerful suit that gave him wings and other high-tech tools. He later fought alongside Captain America in Captain America: Civil War and subsequent adventures with the Avengers.

Both Falcon and Winter Soldier were last seen in Avengers: Infinity War, and their fate remains uncertain due to the events of that film’s cliffhanger ending.