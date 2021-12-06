Earlier this year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings proved to be a box office superhero by bringing fans back to theaters at a crucial time and raking in more than $432-million worldwide to date. Now, Marvel is officially moving forward with a sequel to Shang-Chi.

Deadline is reporting that director Destin Daniel Cretton has signed a multiyear overall deal with Disney and Hulu’s Onyx Collective that includes both Shang-Chi 2 and a new Marvel Studios series on Disney+. Cretton is also launching his own production company, Family Owned, which will “focus on building a slate of projects in film and TV that highlight the experiences of communities that have traditionally been overlooked by pop culture.”

“Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” said Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film, and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”

Cretton already has a series adaptation of American Born Chinese set up at Disney+ that will adapt Gene Luen Yang’s award-winning graphic novel. There are no details currently available about Cretton’s MCU series, but the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi suggests that Meng’er Zhang’s Xu Xialing could potentially step into the spotlight as the new leader of the Ten Rings.

As for Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, his Marvel future was already secured in the mid-credits scene that teased the origins of the ten rings used by his late father. Awkwafina’s Katy also seems likely to return, given that she and Shang-Chi are largely inseparable.

While Disney hasn’t shared any details about Cretton’s Hulu plans, the Onyx Collective is an initiative that “focuses on curating premium content by artists of color and underrepresented voices.” Presumably, Hulu will also be Cretton’s home for shows that fall outside of the superhero or fantasy realm while also exploring other cultures.

“Destin is a powerhouse storyteller with impeccable taste in material,” said Onyx Collective President Tara Duncan. “As we continue to expand our roster, Destin’s unique voice will help usher in an exciting slate of content for our global audience.”

“Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about [Tara Duncan’s] vision for Onyx Collective. I can’t wait to explore new stories and build new worlds with this community,” said Cretton.

Editors' Recommendations