How to update your new Disney+ parental controls

You may have heard that the Marvel TV shows that were formerly at home on Netflix have all come to Disney+ this week. There’s just one hitch for the most family-friendly streaming service: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher are all TV-MA. And let’s just say that they feature characters doing some very un-Disney-like things to each other. Sex and violence reach near R-rated levels, which is part of the appeal of these shows. That said, some parents may have legitimate concerns about what their children watch. Fortunately, we’re here to help!

Disney foresaw some of these potential problems when it introduced its new Disney+ parental controls. It’s also why Disney+ is automatically asking users to update their parental preferences when they log into the site. Keep in mind that the default setting is TV-14. If you don’t opt to update any of your settings or if you click Not Now, then nothing will change. However, this is also your easiest opportunity to put the setting on TV-MA for everything that Disney+ has to offer. And make no mistake, these Marvel shows will probably not be the last mature content to be added in the future.

Now, if you’re sharing your Disney+ account with your young children, there doesn’t have to be a one-size-fits-all decision about content. Disney+ has also introduced an option to add four-digit passcodes on individual profiles under the same account. Essentially, this allows the account holder/parent to make the content choices for each member of the family. It’s also an easy edit. All you have to do is click Edit Profiles on the main page. This will bring you to a page where you can modify the various profiles in your account. Just select the user you want to change, enter your password, and then enter your chosen PIN code and hit Save. After that, you’re the only one who can make any changes about what that profile user can watch.

There’s also an easier way to lock your kids out of the mature content. Just return to the Parental Controls menu and choose the Kids Profile feature. That’s the pre-curated version of Disney+ that keeps things even more family-friendly. But for now, that feature is only available in the U.S, the U,K, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. But the Kids Profile option is coming to other territories in the future.

