Marvel reveals more of Moon Knight in new featurette

For the uninitiated, Marvel’s title character from Moon Knight looks a lot like Batman in a white costume. That’s fair, to a certain extent. Comic book fans have been making that comparison since Doug Moench and Don Perlin created Moon Knight in 1975. But that’s also why Marvel Studios’ upcoming adaptation is leaning into the things that separate Moon Knight from the Dark Knight. This show will play up two of the key aspects behind Moon Knight: His supernatural connection with Khonshu (the Egyptian god of the moon) and his own deteriorating mental health.

In a new video from Marvel Studios, Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy, joining Kevin Feige and director Mohamed Diab as they introduce the character to new viewers. There’s also some fresh footage of Steven Grant (Isaac) as he transforms into Moon Knight and a peek at the show’s Egyptian setting.

So far, the trailers have focused on Steven’s dissociative identity disorder. He truly doesn’t know that he is a former mercenary named Marc Spector and Moon Knight. Steven also has a fourth personality that calls himself Mr. Knight. Viewers will know Mr. Knight when they see him since he looks like Moon Knight in a debonair suit.

Hawke is playing Moon Knight’s enemy, Arthur Harrow, an enigmatic cult leader who follows the god Ammit. Calamawy will portray Layla El-Faouly, one of Steven/Marc’s closest allies. Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham provides the voice Khonshu, while the late Gaspard Ulliel co-stars as Anton Mogart a.k.a. Midnight Man.

Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30.

