  1. Movies & TV

Marvel reveals more of Moon Knight in new featurette

By

For the uninitiated, Marvel’s title character from Moon Knight looks a lot like Batman in a white costume. That’s fair, to a certain extent. Comic book fans have been making that comparison since Doug Moench and Don Perlin created Moon Knight in 1975. But that’s also why Marvel Studios’ upcoming adaptation is leaning into the things that separate Moon Knight from the Dark Knight. This show will play up two of the key aspects behind Moon Knight: His supernatural connection with Khonshu (the Egyptian god of the moon) and his own deteriorating mental health.

In a new video from Marvel Studios, Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy, joining Kevin Feige and director Mohamed Diab as they introduce the character to new viewers. There’s also some fresh footage of Steven Grant (Isaac) as he transforms into Moon Knight and a peek at the show’s Egyptian setting.

So far, the trailers have focused on Steven’s dissociative identity disorder. He truly doesn’t know that he is a former mercenary named Marc Spector and Moon Knight. Steven also has a fourth personality that calls himself Mr. Knight. Viewers will know Mr. Knight when they see him since he looks like Moon Knight in a debonair suit.

A scene from Marvel's Moon Knight.

Hawke is playing Moon Knight’s enemy, Arthur Harrow, an enigmatic cult leader who follows the god Ammit. Calamawy will portray Layla El-Faouly, one of Steven/Marc’s closest allies. Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham provides the voice Khonshu, while the late Gaspard Ulliel co-stars as Anton Mogart a.k.a. Midnight Man.

Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30.

Editors' Recommendations

Ray tracing on Elden Ring? Here’s how I added it myself

ray tracing on elden ring how i added it myself

Netflix’s Metal Lords trailer has teen angst & a band battle

Adrian Greensmith and Isis Hainsworth in Metal Lords.

Google adds more iMessage features to Android’s Messages app

Google Pixel 6 Pro wallpaper.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra and S21 Ultra camera modules.

The best Bluetooth speakers under $100

Anker Soundcore Select Bluetooth speaker.

Overwatch 2 closed beta is coming to PC next month

Tracer, Mei, Reinhardt, Mercy, and Lucio pose in the key art for Overwatch 2.

Tom Hanks is Geppetto in first look at live-action Pinocchio

Tom Hanks in Pinocchio.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen: How to unlock the Parasite exotic

The inventory card for the Parasite exotic weapon in Destiny 2.

Hurry! This robot vacuum deal cuts 82% off the price tag!

The Proscenic U6 robot vacuum with its mobile app.

This JBL Bluetooth speaker is $60 off for a limited time

The black version of the JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker at a campsite.

Newegg slashed $300 off this affordable gaming PC

Cyberpower gamer master gm61000 desktop pc on white background.

Best tablet deals for March 2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best Peloton alternatives for March 2022

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike