Everything coming to Disney Plus so far

Disney Plus is shaping up to be a big addition to the world of streaming services, and the more details about the service that are confirmed, the more of a competitor it appears to be for Netflix, Hulu, and other direct-to-consumer video platforms.

Expected to launch in November, Disney Plus is reported to be launching with approximately 7,000 episodes of television series and 400 to 500 movies available on the service. First and foremost among the content will be a variety of projects tied to Disney’s Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney-specific properties, with a family-friendly theme to the content.

Those numbers are expected to rise quickly, too.

Here’s everything we know so far about what’s coming to Disney Plus.

The Disney Catalog

The old stuff …

During an investors’ meeting, Disney CEO Bob Iger claimed that every single movie in the Disney catalog will arrive on Disney Plus “at some point fairly soon after launch.” Previously, Disney only released its most popular animated films on home video on a limited-time basis in order to make them feel more special. However, the so-called Disney “vault” is going to vanish when Disney Plus arrives.

With Disney Plus, you’ll be able to watch favorites like Aladdin, The Lion King, Fantasia, and scores of others whenever you want. For families, Disney nerds, and animation buffs, that’s a big, big deal.

… and the new stuff

Initial reports also suggest that the studio’s upcoming movie slate — which includes Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, Star Wars: Episode IX, and Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of The Lion King — will probably have exclusive streaming availability on the service. Captain Marvel will be the first Disney movie that the company will maintain exclusivity on after its theatrical release, which also makes it the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that will not be available on Netflix.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner is expected to reprise his role as Avengers sharpshooter Hawkeye for a live-action series that will have him pass the torch — as well as his bow and arrows, most likely — to a young girl named Kate Bishop. The series is inspired by the Marvel Comics series that followed Clint Barton and his young protégé.

Loki

The Loki series will be overseen by Rick & Morty producer Michael Waldron and is said to follow the God of Mischief as he meddles with key events in human history.

WandaVision

The Scarlet Witch and the Vision will co-headline a show for Disney Plus that will bring back Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen as the titular android and energy-manipulating heroine, respectively. Captain Marvel co-writer Jac Schaeffer will serve as head writer and showrunner.

Falcon and Winter Soldier

MCU veterans Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie will reprise their roles as the Winter Soldier and the Falcon, respectively, in this series a series penned by Empire writer Malcolm Spellman

What If?

A March report indicated that an animated series based on Marvel’s alternate-universe What If? comics is also being developed for the streaming service. The anthology-style series will tell stand-alone stories that explore what might happen if certain events in Marvel’s cinematic universe unfolded differently.

For example, one episode will show what would happen if Peggy Carter received the Super Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, forcing the scrawny Brooklyn kid to suit up in a Howard Stark-created suit of armor. The live-action MCU actors are expected to voice their characters for the animated series.

Star Wars

The Mandalorian

The live-action Star Wars series being developed by Favreau will be set seven years after the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi, and will follow “a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.” Game of Thrones actor Pedro Pascal will play the series’ title role. The first season has already wrapped production, and the pilot episode (and possibly others) will be on Disney Plus on launch day.

Untitled Cassian Andor series

Diego Luna will reprise the role of Cassian Andor in a new Star Wars live-action series for Disney+. https://t.co/3eTfkxLEai pic.twitter.com/k7ZYgyAQTf — Star Wars (@starwars) November 8, 2018

Set after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi and before Episode VII — The Force Awakens, this series will bring back Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Diego Luna as the rebel spy Cassian Andor. Alan Tudyk will also return to voice K-2SO, Andor’s sassy robot sidekick. The series will take place prior to the events of Rogue One.

Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries

The long-rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi feature could materialize as a Disney Plus TV show. Star Wars News Net reports that a six-episode Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries is “the next top priority” at Disney Plus. It’s not clear if Ewan McGregor will appear in the series — or if the project is actually happening — but Star Wars News Net notes that McGregor has seemed enthusiastic about slipping back into his Jedi robes in the past and that the script is reportedly “great.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars series

A seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is currently in production for Disney Plus.

Other rumored Star Wars solo series

Obi-Wan might not be traveling to Disney Plus alone. We Got This Covered claims that series starring Star Wars characters like Lando Calrissian, Solo‘s femme fatale Qi’ra, reformed stormtrooper Finn, and ace Resistance pilot Poe Dameron are all in early development at Disney. The report doesn’t say whether or not Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Oscar Isaac, or John Boyega, all of whom are highly sought-after Hollywood stars, will reprise their respective big-screen roles, and none of these shows have been confirmed by Disney. For now, consider these shows rumors, and nothing more.

The Simpsons

All 30 seasons of The Simpsons will be available on the service, thanks to Disney’s acquisition of Fox properties.

Untitled Muppets Series

A new show based on The Muppets and developed by actor Josh Gad and Once Upon A Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis is rumored to be in the works for Disney Plus.

Monsters, Inc.

A new series set in the world of Disney and Pixar’s Monsters Inc. is also in the works, although it’s uncertain when in the franchise’s timeline the series will be set.

Other series and movies

A spinoff of Disney Channel’s High School Musical franchise, called High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, will also be part of Disney Plus’ original live-action offerings.

Disney Plus is also rumored to be developing series or movies based on the following properties:

3 Men and a Baby

Don Quixote

Father of the Bride

Flora & Ulysses

Lady and the Tramp

Magic Camp

Noelle

The Paper Magician

The Parent Trap

The Sandlot

Stargirl

The Sword in the Stone

Timmy Failure

Togo

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

Unscripted series

In April, a report indicated that Disney Plus is developing 10 unscripted series for its streaming platform. They include the following projects.

Marvel’s 616

An anthological documentary series will explore Marvel’s legacy of stories, characters, and creators and the “historical, cultural, and societal context that has become inseparable from stories of the Marvel Universe.”

Earthkeepers

The creators of Chef’s Table helm a cinematic documentary series following the people changing the way we see the animal kingdom, including conservationists and the animals they’ve devoted their career to studying.

Be Our Chef

Angela Kinsey of The Office hosts a Disney-inspired cooking competition that will ask contestants to create a dish that “represents their family through a Disney lens.”

Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies

An anthology series that explores the props and costumes that made films unique.

Encore!

The Good Place actress Kristen Bell serves as producer on this series, which brings together former castmates of a high school musical and tasks them with re-creating their original performance.

Marvel’s Hero Project

This series puts the spotlight on inspiring kids who have dedicated their lives to selfless acts of bravery and kindness.

(Re)Connect

A family that has reached their breaking point gets the help they need in this series that explores the issues driving families apart and the ways they can resolve those issues.

Rogue Trip

Bob Woodruff and his 27-year old doppelgänger son, Mack, host this travel guide to all the places the average tourist is least likely to venture.

Shop Class

A competition series featuring inventive students tasked with designing, building, and testing new contraptions.

Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering documentary series

This show chronicles the history of Walt Disney Imagineering and the people, craft, and business behind Disney’s theme park magic.

Non-Disney content

Disney Plus will also feature some non-Disney owned content, including material from National Geographic, that it is in the process of acquiring through its purchase of 21st Century Fox’s magazine and affiliate TV businesses.