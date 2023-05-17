At this point, what can’t Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick) do? In Paramount’s new trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise’s Ethan Hunt drives a motorcycle off a cliff, fights on top of a moving train, and hangs off the edge of train car hundreds of feet in the air.

In Dead Reckoning Part One, Hunt and his team are tasked with tracking down a deadly new weapon that threatens all of humanity. However, a new, powerful enemy puts those he loves at risk, forcing Ethan to decide if completing the mission is worth more than his own life.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) - Tom Cruise

Reprising their roles alongside Cruise are Ving Rhames (Dawn of the Dead) as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead) as Benji Dunn, and Rebecca Ferguson (Silo) as Ilsa Faust. Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) returns as Alanna Mitsopolis, aka the White Widow, and Henry Czerny (Revenge) as Eugene Kittridge, the former IMF director from the first Mission Impossible.

Notable additions in Dead Reckoning Part One include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) as Grace and Shea Whigham (The Gray Man) as Jasper Briggs. Esai Morales (Ozark) will play the film’s primary villain, with Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as the secondary villain.

Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) returns to direct his third Mission Impossible film. McQuarrie also serves as a co-writer of the script alongside Erik Jendresen (Killing Lincoln). Dead Reckoning Part One is the first of two films, with Part Two scheduled for a 2024 release.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 12.

