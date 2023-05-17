 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Tom Cruise risks it all in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer

Dan Girolamo
By

At this point, what can’t Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick) do? In Paramount’s new trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise’s Ethan Hunt drives a motorcycle off a cliff, fights on top of a moving train, and hangs off the edge of train car hundreds of feet in the air.

In Dead Reckoning Part One, Hunt and his team are tasked with tracking down a deadly new weapon that threatens all of humanity. However, a new, powerful enemy puts those he loves at risk, forcing Ethan to decide if completing the mission is worth more than his own life.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) - Tom Cruise

Reprising their roles alongside Cruise are Ving Rhames (Dawn of the Dead) as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead) as Benji Dunn, and Rebecca Ferguson (Silo) as Ilsa Faust. Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) returns as Alanna Mitsopolis, aka the White Widow, and Henry Czerny (Revenge) as Eugene Kittridge, the former IMF director from the first Mission Impossible.

Recommended Videos

Notable additions in Dead Reckoning Part One include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) as Grace and Shea Whigham (The Gray Man) as Jasper Briggs. Esai Morales (Ozark) will play the film’s primary villain, with Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as the secondary villain.

Poster for Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) returns to direct his third Mission Impossible film. McQuarrie also serves as a co-writer of the script alongside Erik Jendresen (Killing Lincoln). Dead Reckoning Part One is the first of two films, with Part Two scheduled for a 2024 release.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 12.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
If you unwrap "The Mummy' trailer, you'll uncover a "Mission: Impossible" movie
mission impossible 5 adds call duty modern warfare 3 writer ghost protocol

The first trailer for The Mummy was released just a few days ago, and movie fans were quick to point out how similar some of the sequences seemed to star Tom Cruise's other big franchise: the five-film Mission: Impossible series.

In fact, a new video proves that with some clever edits and the addition of actor Simon Pegg to a few scenes, The Mummy trailer could easily become the first look at Mission: Impossible -- Mummy Protocol.

Read more
Box office hits and misses: Mission: Impossible soars while Pixels plummets
weekend box office mission impossible rogue nation cruise plane

Tom Cruise proved he was still more than capable of drawing a crowd this weekend, with Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation earning the top spot at the box office while Adam Sandler's sci-fi comedy Pixels found itself falling rapidly down the charts both at home and abroad.

The fifth installment of the successful Mission: Impossible franchise earned $56 million in the U.S. over the weekend and $65 million internationally, bringing its three-day total to $121 million worldwide. That tally gave it the second-best domestic opening of all the films in the series, just behind the $57.8 million opening of 2000's Mission: Impossible II. Extremely positive word-of-mouth buzz surrounding the film has many box-office pundits predicting a long stay in theaters for Rogue Nation, which has already exceeded the international opening-weekend success of its predecessor, 2011's Mission: Impossible —Ghost Protocol, the current chart-topper for the franchise with $694.7 million in overall ticket sales.

Read more
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation review
Cruise and company keep Mission Impossible revved up in Rogue Nation
mission impossible rogue nation movie review 026

"Ethan Hunt is a gambler, and one day, his luck will run out, and thousands of people will pay the price. Who will be the villain then?"
When Syndicate super villain Solomon Lane slithers these words out of his serpentine lips, my first instinct is to scoff. Of course Ethan Hunt will never become the villain. He's Tom Cruise realized in all of his action hero glory. There's no chance that the moral worm will ever turn for this legendary IMF operative.
And then the words of another pop culture good-guy-gone-rogue come to mind: "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

My brain starts to mirror Ethan Hunt's during the iconic scene in the first Mission: Impossible movie, when he pieces together that his friend and mentor Jim Phelps is the man who betrayed and killed his fellow IMF agents. I remember that Phelps himself was the heart and moral compass of Mission: Impossible for decades before the movies ever came along. I recall the uproar from fans of the series, when Jon Voight's Phelps was revealed to be the first film's true villain, shattering a hero's legacy.

Read more