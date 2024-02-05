 Skip to main content
3 action movies on Paramount+ you need to watch in February

Despite having access to a deep bench of titles in Paramount’s film library, Paramount+ doesn’t always have the most robust selection of action movies. But Paramount+ is on its game this month, and action fans will likely be very happy with their options in February.

Our selections for the three action movies on Paramount+ you should check out in February include a cult classic, an underrated adventure flick, and one of 2023’s biggest action titles. That should be more than enough to give action fans their fix until March arrives.

The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

Geena Davis aims her gun in The Long Kiss Goodnight.
New Line Cinema

The attempt to turn Geena Davis into an action star led to two big-time box office bombs: Cutthroat Island and The Long Kiss Goodnight. That’s unfortunate because The Long Kiss Goodnight is the one that turned out to be a great, underrated action movie with a cult following. Davis plays Samantha Caine, a woman who has no memory of her life prior to eight years in her past. That hasn’t stopped Samantha from making a life for herself with her husband, Hal (Tom Amandes), and their daughter, Caitlin (Yvonne Zima).

Regardless, Samantha still wants to know who she was, so she hires private investigator Mitch Henessey (Samuel L. Jackson) to uncover the truth. By the time Samantha learns who she really is, her enemies descend upon her and threaten to destroy her family. Rather than let that happen, Samantha slips back into her lethal persona and targets a terrorist plot that could threaten the country.

Watch The Long Kiss Goodnight on Paramount+.

Sahara (2005)

The cast of Sahara.
Paramount Pictures

Much like The Long Kiss Goodnight, the story of Sahara‘s box office failure and the film’s behind-the-scenes turmoil tend to overshadow the movie itself. This wasn’t the great action flick it could have been, but it’s a fun adaptation of Clive Cussler’s novel, although the author didn’t agree.

Matthew McConaughey stars as Dirk Pitt, a treasure hunter and National Underwater and Marine Agency operative. Dirk and his professional partner, Al Giordino (Steve Zahn), save Dr. Eva Rojas (Penélope Cruz) from execution by African forces loyal to Brigadier General Zateb Kazim (The Walking Dead‘s Lennie James) and businessman Yves Massarde (Lambert Wilson). The new trio also discovers evidence of a long-lost treasure of Confederacy gold while attempting to discover the source of a disease that could threaten the entire world.

Watch Sahara on Paramount+.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell turn around in a small car, looking concerned.
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

It took an extremely long time for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One to get its streaming premiere, and you can’t blame the algorithm for that! This time, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team are facing the Entity, an AI system that’s already well on its way to controlling the world — and it’s sentient. The world’s governments want to control the Entity, but Ethan is convinced it must be destroyed.

After Ethan and his team go rogue yet again, their efforts to stop the Entity are foiled by his old nemesis, Gabriel (Esai Morales), and a lethal assassin named Paris (Pom Klementieff). The wildcard in this equation is Grace (Hayley Atwell), an enigmatic thief who has no idea what she’s stepping into when she gets between Ethan and his goal. Grace may not always align with Ethan, but he goes to great lengths to keep her alive.

Watch Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on Paramount+.

