Whether it’s a rainy day in or a quiet night at home, why not relax with a good movie? Deciding what movie to watch, however, can be a challenge. You might have already watched all the latest films you had on your radar and you’re looking for something different you’d never have chosen on your own — a hidden gem.

There are three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May that you might have overlooked. Don’t count them out. One (or more) of these movies, ranging from a 2010 Ryan Gosling mystery/crime drama to a recent Judd Apatow comedy, might be exactly what you’re looking for. They’re all streaming right now with a base subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

All Good Things (2010)

All Good Things Trailer Official

If you’re one of many riding the Ryan Gosling train with his latest hit movies like Barbie and, most recently, The Fall Guy, take a look back at one of the Academy Award-nominated actor’s earlier movies. All Good Things is a mystery/crime romantic drama inspired by the life of Robert Durst. Gosling, alongside Kirsten Dunst, stars as David Marks, a character based on Durst, the son of wealthy real estate tycoon Sanford Marks (Frank Langella, in a role inspired by Seymour Durst) who becomes a suspect in a series of murders. Meanwhile, David’s wife has also mysteriously disappeared.

The movie is directed by Andrew Jarecki, who went on develop the documentary series The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst. It was reportedly All Good Things that caught Durst’s attention and convinced him to sit down with Jarecki for that docuseries, marking the first time he agreed to participate in a project like that about his life and crimes. Both Gosling and Dunst shine in this movie that played an indirectly important role in encouraging Durst to tell his story.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023)

Five Nights At Freddy's | Official Trailer

The books and video game series are a massive hit among tweens and teens. The supernatural horror movie was met with mixed reviews, but it was unfairly and paradoxically criticized for being too scary for some, while others claimed it wasn’t scary enough. Going into the movie knowing that not every child who is a fan of the franchise will be OK with the level of fright, however, Five Nights at Freddy’s pays homage to the games (and books) in an entertaining way.

With plenty of Easter eggs for die-hard fans, jump scares, and light humor, the movie is a delight for the right audience. Perfect for sleepover fun with kids of a certain age, or for any fan of the books and/or video games, Five Nights at Freddy’s is sorely underrated for what, and who, it’s intended to target.

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023)

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain | Official Trailer

If you love the adorable comedy troupe Please Don’t Destroy that has lent their talents to various shorts and segments on Saturday Night Live, you might want to check out their movie Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain. Produced by Judd Apatow, the comedy stars the trio as fictional versions of themselves looking for a hidden treasure they first learned about when they were kids.

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain has enough funny moments to keep you entertained throughout, like a compilation of their hilarious short skits rolled into one thematic story. Far better reviewed by fans than critics, the movie clearly appeals to the demographic for which it’s intended but goes right over the heads of those who don’t understand the humor. If you fit into the former category and love the types of silly movies that have often come from SNL alumni like Adam Sandler, David Spade, Will Ferrell, and Andy Samberg, Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain is a worthy addition to the list.

