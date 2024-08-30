 Skip to main content
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (August 30-September 1)

By
A bartender stands over his bar and looks at a customer sitting down.
Amazon

The summer movie season is coming to a close. Last weekend, The Crow bombed hard at the box office, grossing $4.6 million in its opening weekend. For a movie that cost $50 million, the chances of The Crow breaking even are unlikely. The other new movie was Blink Twice, Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut. Blink Twice did decent business, opening to $7.3 million on a $20 million budget.

Since it will be a quiet weekend at the theaters because of Labor Day, stay home and stream a free movie on a FAST service. With a FAST service, viewers can watch movies with ads for free. There are no hidden fees. These truly are free services. We recommend watching one of these three movies: an over-the-top heist thriller, a delightful melodrama, or a 1990s rom-com.

Recommended Videos

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

A man and woman stand next to each other and stare.
Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

The Hurricane Heist is the textbook definition of the “so bad it’s good” movie. The Academy certainly looked the other way upon The Hurricane Heist’s release in March 2018. It’s a ridiculous premise with action and spotty CGI. Yet, The Hurricane Heist is very watchable, especially if you enjoy an overblown spectacle.

Alabama 2018. The residents of Gulfport are preparing for a category 5 hurricane named Tammy. Treasury agent Casey Corbyn (Maggie Grace) enlists the help of Breeze Rutledge (Ryan Kwanten) to repair a cash storage facility. While on the job, rogue mercenaries infiltrate the facility and plan to steal $600 million. With their lives at stake, Casey and Breeze escape the madness and enlist the help of Breeze’s brother, Will (Toby Kebbell), to foil the heist. However, Mother Nature might get the last word for who lives and dies in this heist movie.

Stream The Hurricane Heist for free on Tubi.

The Tender Bar (2021)

Ben Affleck and a young man sit together reading pamphlets from Yale in a scene from The Tender Bar.
Claire Folger / Amazon Studios

Sweet. Endearing. Charming. Those are the first words that come to mind when describing The Tender Bar, George Clooney’s underrated adaptation of the 2005 memoir by J. R. Moehringer. In the film, Tye Sheridan plays JR Maguire, the fictionalized version of Moehringer. JR lives on Long Island with his mother, Dorothy (Lily Rabe), and grandparents. JR’s father is a deadbeat who abandoned him as a child.

JR finds a male role model in his uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), a wise man who owns a bar known as The Dickens. Charlie passes his love for reading onto JR and wishes for his nephew to be a writer. As JR navigates college, Charlie encourages him to use these seminal experiences to write a novel. Besides being a warm film, The Tender Bar is a gentle reminder of Affleck’s acting prowess.

Stream The Tender Bar for free on Pluto TV.

She’s All That (1999)

Rachel Leigh Cook in She's All That.
Miramax

If you loved the cheesy and delightful rom-coms of the 1990s, then She’s All That is definitely on your radar. Look up the definition of high school hero in the dictionary, and you’ll find a picture of Zach Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.). Zach is smart, handsome, and athletic, making him one of the most popular kids in his senior class.

After his girlfriend dumps him, Zach seeks a new challenge to keep him occupied. Believing his girlfriend is replaceable, Zach accepts a bet from his friend to turn Laney Boggs (Rachel Leigh Cook) into the prom queen. Because Laney is nerdy and a social outcast, Zach will have his hands full. As he spends more time with her, Zach falls in love with Laney. Will these star-crossed lovers have a happy ending?

Stream She’s All That for free on Pluto TV

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
