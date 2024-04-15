3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in April 2024

The selection of sci-fi movies on Peacock is absolutely awful in April. All of the fantastic sci-fi films from March left at the end of last month, and the replacement titles are not exactly riveting science fiction. What that leaves us with is a sci-fi library that consists largely of schlock films like Android Cop, Jurassic City, and Lord of the Elves. And if you doubt that those are real titles, you can see them for yourself on Peacock.

In the absence of any great sci-fi epics, our picks for thes three sci-fi movies on Peacock that you have to watch in April are all comedies. That includes the recently released film Lisa Frankenstein, which veers closer to horror than science fiction. But when a bolt of lightning can bring a dead body back to life, that’s close enough to sci-fi for us!

Recommended Videos

Click (2006)

Click suggests that it may be a bad idea to go “beyond” when shopping in Bed Bath & Beyond. And it’s definitely suspicious when a guy who looks like Christopher Walken gives you a universal remote that can literally control the universe. Michael Newman (Adam Sandler) doesn’t take the hint, and he gleefully uses the remote to fast-forward through the unpleasant parts of his life.

The remote gives Michael hilarious ways to get back at his terrible boss, John Amm (David Hasselhoff). But Michael’s constant fast-forwarding is also ruining his relationship with his wife, Donna (Kate Beckinsale), and their children. When the remote starts automatically skipping ahead, Michael has to find a way to reverse it or else he’ll miss everything that’s important in his life.

Watch Click on Peacock.

Earth Girls Are Easy (1989)

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Earth Girls Are Easy, which casts Jeff Goldblum, Jim Carrey, and Damon Wayans as wacky alien comrades who are looking for love. This trio of hairy aliens are drawn to Earth by MTV-era video broadcasts, but they soon crash their ship in the swimming pool of Valerie Gail (Geena Davis).

After befriending the aliens, Valerie and her friend, Candy Pink (Julie Brown, who sings the movie’s earworm song, Cause I’m a Blonde), discover that Mac (Goldblum), Wiploc (Carrey), and Zeebo (Wayans) can pass as human when their fur is shaved off. Valerie and Mac also feel a strong mutual attraction, which is problematic when Valerie’s cheating fiancé, Ted Gallagher (Charles Rocket), starts getting too close to the truth about her new friends.

Watch Earth Girls Are Easy on Peacock.

Lisa Frankenstein (2024)

Despite the title of Lisa Frankenstein, the main character, Lisa (Kathryn Newton), is not actually a member of the famous Frankenstein family. But when you bring one dead body back to life, then people get ideas! Technically. the resurrection wasn’t Lisa’s fault. She just declared that she wanted to be with the dead in a graveyard – which is totally a normal thing to do – and the universe somehow misinterpreted that as a romantic gesture to a man who died over a century ago.

The Creature (Cole Sprouse) awakens from his grave and seeks out Lisa. Although she is initially afraid of the Creature, Lisa starts to warm to him and she helps him replace body parts that are missing. Lisa and the Creature even share romantic feelings for each other, but their love story leaves a few dead bodies in its wake. And Lisa can’t run from the consequences of that forever.

Watch Lisa Frankenstein on Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations