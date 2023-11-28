 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

5 best action movies from the past 5 years

Blair Marnell
By

There’s nothing quite like a great action movie to pump some excitement into the box office. Netflix and all of the major streamers may have action flicks of their own, but they rarely seem to be able to match the quality of the movies that were made for the big screen.

When making our picks for the five best action movies from the past five years, we decided to exclude superhero movies entirely, since they are technically a different genre altogether. Similarly, one of the top post-pandemic hits, Top Gun: Maverick, was left off of this list because it’s more of a military drama and thriller than a pure action film. But that doesn’t mean that you won’t see Tom Cruise on this list. And he’s not the only familiar face in our choices for the five best action movies from the past five years.

Recommended Videos

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

The cast of Mission: Impossible - Fallout.
Paramount

Ever since Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation hit theaters in 2015, Tom Cruise and director/screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie have been delivering action films on another level. Last summer’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was also a top-tier genre film, but for our money, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the best of those three… which just happens to have come out in the last five years.

Related

In Fallout, Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team – Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) – are in hot water when they accidentally let terrorists get away with enough plutonium for three nuclear bombs. That’s why they’re saddled with CIA assassin August Walker (Henry Cavill) to keep them in line as they attempt to retrieve the plutonium during a globetrotting chase. Along the way, Ethan once again comes across ex-MI6 agent Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) as well as his ex-wife, Julia Meade (Michelle Monaghan).

Watch Mission: Impossible – Fallout on Paramount+.

No Time to Die (2021)

Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas in No Time To Die.
MGM/Eon

Daniel Craig’s 15-year run as James Bond came to a spectacular end in No Time To Die, which put a definitive exclamation point on this chapter of 007’s history. During the film’s prologue, Bond (Craig) doesn’t get a chance to enjoy his retirement when he believes that his lover, Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), betrayed him to Spectre.

Five years later, Bond is convinced to temporarily come out of retirement to help his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright). But this is a world that has seemingly passed Bond by, as even MI6 has a new 007 agent named Naomi (Lashana Lynch). Additionally, Bond’s ongoing feud with his nemesis, Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), is complicated by the rise of a new villain, Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek), who has a vendetta against both Bond and Blofeld.

Watch No Time To Die on Prime Video.

The Northman (2022)

Alexander Skarsgård strikes a fearsome Viking pose.
Universal

If you’re looking for some truly visceral action, The Northman stands head and shoulders above the pack. Former True Blood star Alexander Skarsgård headlines the film as a Viking prince named Amleth. In the tenth century, young Amleth witnesses the murder of his father, King Aurvandill War-Raven (Ethan Hawke), and the abduction of his mother, Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman). And the man responsible for both crimes is Amleth’s uncle, Fjölnir (Claes Bang).

Two decades later, Amleth is ready to get his revenge, and it’s a bloody journey that pushes him to his physical limits and beyond. Compared to The Northman, the Conan the Barbarian movies look pretty tame. That’s a big reason why this film is likely to go down as a classic in the action genre.

Watch The Northman on Peacock.

Nobody (2022)

Bob Odenkirk in Nobody.
Universal Pictures

Better Call Saul‘s leading man, Bob Odenkirk, is one of the most unlikely action stars in recent memory. That’s an idea that Nobody runs with by casting Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, an office drone and family man who was once someone who was truly dangerous. Now, Hutch’s wife, Becca Mansell (Connie Nielsen), doesn’t see the man that he used to be, and their kids, Blake (Gage Munroe) and Abby (Paisley Cadorath), think that he’s a loser.

In the aftermath of a home robbery, Hutch rediscovers his gift of violence and accidentally makes an enemy out of a Russian crime lord, Yulian Kuznetsov (Aleksei Serebryakov). When Kuznetsov tracks down the Mansell family, Hutch goes the full John Wick on anyone who dares to threaten the people he loves.

Watch Nobody on Freevee.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Keanu Reeves in John Wick 3 - Parabellum.
Lionsgate

Speaking of John Wick, the first film would have been the action movie of the decade if it came out in this decade. But only two John Wick movies have been released in the last five years, so we’re going with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum over John Wick: Chapter 4. Both are great action flicks in their own right, but Parabellum gets the edge because it actually makes Keanu Reeves’ John Wick look vulnerable and believably in jeopardy.

Following the events of John Wick: Chapter 2, John has been blacklisted by the High Table and a literal world of assassins is gunning for him everywhere that he runs. The opening minutes of John Wick: Chapter 3 are particularly intense as killers from all walks of life target John before he can get out of New York City. And even if John can get back into the High Table’s good graces, it may cost him more than just his soul.

Watch John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum on Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
5 action movies on Prime Video that are perfect to watch in the summer
Tom Cruise operates a plan in Top Gun: Maverick.

Summer is not over just yet. Although the calendar is turning to August, action fans can still enjoy classic popcorn classics and summer blockbusters for the rest of the month. Because of streaming services, summer movies can now be seen throughout the year.

With a wide assortment of movies, Prime Video has an excellent selection of action movies to enjoy. From epic war adventures and sports dramas to legacy sequels and iconic franchises, fire up one of these five action sagas the next time you sit down for a movie.
Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Read more
The 7 best Tom Cruise action movies, ranked
Tom Cruise holds onto a cargo plane in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

Very few movie stars have been at the center of more well-regarded action movies than Tom Cruise. It’s not hard to see why, either. Over the course of his career, Cruise has developed an obsessive devotion to practical action sequences, the kind that make audiences gasp and cheer when they’re brought to life on the big screen. His desire to wow and thrill has resulted in him putting himself in some serious danger over the years. It’s also led to some of the greatest action movies ever made.

With Cruise’s latest film, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, hitting theaters this week, now seems like as good a time as any to look back at his career and celebrate some of his biggest achievements. So, without any further ado, here are the seven best action movies that Tom Cruise has ever starred in. (Dead Reckoning Part One notwithstanding.)
7. Minority Report (2002)

Read more
The best action scenes in the Mission: Impossible movies, ranked
mission impossible movies best action heist scenes ranked fallout halo sequence

Since it first arrived on the big screen in 1996, the Mission: Impossible film franchise has thrilled audiences with increasingly ambitious practical stunts. Star and producer Tom Cruise won’t be satisfied until he’s shown gravity who’s boss once and for all, diving off of increasingly high platforms at increasingly deadly speeds. The daredevil feats have become such essential parts of the Mission: Impossible films and their marketing that one could almost forget the stories that these stunts are meant to service.
In most M: I movies, at least one of those miraculous action set pieces is attached to some sort of heist or caper. Ethan Hunt is a spy, after all, and his quests typically require that he infiltrate a highly secure location and intercept an important item, person, or piece of information. With respect to the remarkable craft put into each of the daredevil actions, how often is the payoff equal to the setup? Is there a correlation between the magnitude of the danger to Tom Cruise and the stakes to Ethan Hunt? On the occasion of Dead Reckoning Part One’s theatrical release, we’re ranking the action scenes in the Mission: Impossible series and our preferences might surprise you.

7. Stealing the Rabbit’s Foot (Mission: Impossible III)
Mission: Impossible III: Daring Leap (HD CLIP)
Mission: Impossible III gets a bit of a bad rap for its efforts to ground the series in something approaching reality, and it can definitely be argued that director J.J. Abrams’ more TV-style aesthetic was an overcorrection from John Woo’s unrestrained bombast. We’ll stand behind M:I-3’s more human and emotional characterization of Ethan Hunt, the romance subplot, and of course, the outstanding performance of Phillip Seymour Hoffman as the villain, but we do have to admit that the choice to essentially skip this movie’s main heist sequence is pretty disappointing.
In the second act of M:I-3, Ethan’s wife Julia (Michelle Monaghan) has been kidnapped by terrorist Owen Davian (Hoffman), who promises to kill her unless Hunt retrieves the mysterious “Rabbit’s Foot” weapon from a secure facility in Shanghai. Hunt goes rogue and, with the help of his team, plans a daring swing between two skyscrapers, using a third, taller building as a fulcrum.
However, while we see Ethan’s leap and his tricky landing on the roof of the facility, we don’t follow him inside for the rest of the heist. Instead, we remain with his teammates Zhen (Maggie Q) and Gorley (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) as they wait to hear whether or not he’s acquired the Rabbits Foot. We only catch up with Ethan once the mission has gone sideways, and Zhen, Gorley, and trusty tech wizard Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) participate in a wild, shaky-cam car chase away from the building’s facility. It’s a cute subversion of the franchise’s usual structure and it allows the plot to continue at an even clip, but for the purposes of this list, we can’t put it anywhere but dead last.

Read more