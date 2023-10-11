3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in October

Netflix continues to bolster its action content with the passing of each month as new films arrive to entertain the streamer’s at-home audience. From historical epics like Gladiator and Saving Private Ryan to action thrillers like The Fast and the Furious and Luther: The Fallen Sun, Netflix offers a variety of films to satisfy all action lovers.

We handpicked three action films that should be saved to your Netflix queue and watched in October. These action films include the fourth entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise, an epic saga starring Viola Davis, and the first superhero film in a trilogy that changed the genre.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol changed the direction of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Before Ghost Protocol, the Mission: Impossible franchise focused on espionage and spy stories. The formula flipped in the fourth film, as stunts and action sequences became the points of emphasis. When Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF agency are blamed for a bombing at the Kremlin, the U.S. president activatesthe “Ghost Protocol,” which disavows the IMF.

Ethan and his team are forced to go rogue to stop the next attack and clear the agency’s name. The lasting memory from Ghost Protocol is the sequence when Cruise scales the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which made our list of death-defying stunts in movies.

Stream Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol on Netflix.

The Woman King (2022)

An elite group of female warriors fight to protect their kingdom against a new enemy in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King. In 1823, the West African kingdom of Dahomey is protected by the Agojie, an all-female army of highly skilled fighters. The Agojie are led by their fierce leader, General Nanisca (Viola Davis), who trains the next generation of warriors. One of those newcomers is Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), an inexperienced, but persistent young girl who quickly gains the respect of her peers.

Trouble is on the horizon when Portuguese slave traders arrive off the coast and team with the Agojie’s rivals, the Oyo, leading to a violent confrontation and brutal fight to the death scenario. The Woman King is a satisfying historical epic and a throwback to a film that Hollywood doesn’t make much anymore.

Stream The Woman King on Netflix.

Batman Begins (2005)

All great trilogies have a starting point, and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy kicked off in 2005 with Batman Begins. The origin story of Bruce Wayne starts with the death of his parents, after which butler Alfred Pennyworth (Michael Caine) becomes the orphan’s guardian. Over a decade later, Bruce (Christian Bale) leaves Gotham after failing to bring his parents’ killer to justice.

While traveling the world, Bruce is trained by Henri Ducard (Liam Neeson) and the League of Shadows. Bruce leaves the League of Shadows when he rejects their proposal to destroy Gotham, feeling he can save the crime-ridden city through other means of justice. For Bruce, his solution is to fight as Batman, the masked vigilante intent on saving Gotham from the criminal underworld.

Stream Batman Begins on Netflix.

