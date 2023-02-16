 Skip to main content
Where to watch The Woman King

Dan Girolamo
By

Looking back at 2022, one film that should’ve had more of a cultural impact than it did was The Woman King. The period epic was a box-office success, grossing over $93 million on an estimated $50 million budget. However, The Woman King was unexpectedly shut out at the Oscars, receiving zero nominations. In five years, society will look back and realize its mistake as The Woman King will have a long shelf life on streaming.

Set in the 1800s, The Woman King follows an all-female warrior unit in the West African kingdom of Dahomey. The highly skilled fighters are led by General Nanisca (Air’s Viola Davis), who is training the next generation of warriors. When a new enemy threatens the livelihood of Dahomey, General Nanisca must prepare her warriors for their biggest fight ever. Lashana Lynch (No Time to Die), Sheila Atim (Pinocchio), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After Ever Happy), Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad), and John Boyega (Breaking) round out the ensemble.

Ready to watch The Woman King? If so, scroll below to see where it’s streaming!

Where to watch The Woman King

Viola Davis leads a group of female warriors in the movie The Woman King.
Ilze Kitshoff/Sony Pictures Releasing

Don’t miss out on this historical action film. Head to Netflix to watch The Woman King.

Netflix is still one of the dominant forces in the streaming world, with over 220 million subscribers. The service includes a library of original programming and well-known classics that satisfy groups of all ages. Netflix is home to streaming giants Stranger ThingsWednesday, and Bridgerton, three of the most-watched shows on the service. On the movie front, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and Bird Box are three of the most streamed movies on Netflix. Check out the weekly top 10 lists for movies and TV shows to find out about the popular titles on the service.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

The Woman King is now streaming on Netflix.

How much does it cost?

Netflix now has four pricing plans after adding an option with ads. The four plans are Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with ads costs $7 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time. Unfortunately, The Woman King is unavailable for those who subscribe to Basic with ads due to licensing restrictions.

However, The Woman King can be streamed on the other three tiers, which are all ad-free. Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. Standard is also unlimited, costs $15, and can be watched on two supported devices at a time. The top tier, Premium, also unlimited, costs $20 per month and can be watched on four supported devices at a time.

Is The Woman King worth watching?

THE WOMAN KING – Official Trailer (HD)

If you love historical action films, then The Woman King will be right up your alley. It’s a throwback to period epics, like Braveheart or Gladiator, that people loved 20 years ago. However, it’s a refreshing entry into the genre because of its predominantly female presence.

The Woman King is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) and written by Dana Stevens (Fatherhood) from a story she wrote with Maria Bello (NCIS). On Rotten Tomatoes, The Woman King is at 94% on the Tomatometer, with an impressive audience score of 99%. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 77 and a user score of 2.8.

