Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch all The Expendables movies

Dan Girolamo
By

Marvel has the Avengers, DC has the Justice League, and the action genre has the Expendables. The Expendables are an elite group of mercenaries brought together to complete the world’s toughest missions. Standing in for the role of Nick Fury in The Expendables franchise is Barney Ross, played by Sylvester Stallone, who co-wrote the first three films and directed The Expendables. Stallone brought together some of the biggest action heroes in Hollywood’s history to star in the franchise, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, Bruce Willis, Dolph Lundgren, and Jet Li.

The fourth entry in the franchise, Expend4bles, will be released in theaters this weekend. Before Expend4bles, revisit the first three action-packed entries in The Expendables franchise. You’ll find information on where to watch all The Expendables movies below.

Where to watch all The Expendables movies

The cast of The Expendables 3.
Lionsgate

You can watch all three Expendables movies on multiple streaming services, including Netflix, Starz, Tubi, Peacock, FuboTV, and AMC+.

Watch The Expendables franchise on Starz Watch The Expendables franchise on Tubi Watch The Expendables franchise on AMC+

When is it streaming for subscribers?

A group of men stand next to each other in The Expendables.
Lionsgate

The Expendables movies are now streaming for subscribers on the services listed above. However, The Expendables and The Expendables 2 are leaving Netflix on October 5.

How much does it cost?

EXPEND4BLES (2023) Official Red Band Trailer - Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent, Megan Fox

Netflix’s standard plan with ads costs $7/month, with Standard at $15.50/month and Premium at $20/month. Standard and Premium are ad-free and include unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games. Starz normally costs $9/month, but for a limited time, new customers will pay only $3/month for the first three months.

Tubi is a FAST service, meaning customers can enjoy thousands of hours of movies and TV shows for free. However, ads will run during each program, similar to commercials on cable TV. To access Peacock, customers can subscribe to Premium or Premium Plus. Premium is the ad tier, which costs $6/month. Premium Plus, which has no ads, costs $12/month.

FuboTV is a streaming platform that features 100-plus channels of sports and TV. FuboTV’s plans start at $75/month. Finally, a subscription to AMC+ costs $7/month and includes movies and TV shows from AMC, The Walking Dead Universe, Shudder, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance.

Is it worth watching?

The cast of The Expendables 2.
Lionsgate

To its credit, The Expendables franchise knows what it is and gives its fans what they want. These films channel the spirit of action films from the 1980s and 1990s, with loud explosions, big weapons, witty dialogue, and iconic actors from the action genre.

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Expendables is rated the highest of the three on the Tomatometer with 67%. Meanwhile, The Expendables sits at 41% and The Expendables 3, considered the worst of the three, comes in at 31%. Despite the negative reviews, The Expendables franchise has a loyal following, as the three films have a combined box office gross of $804 million. 

The Expend4bles is in theaters on September 22. 

