Expend4bles trailer teases R-rated action and violence

Dan Girolamo
By

If there is one certainty about the upcoming action film Expend4bles, it will be rated R. The official Red Band trailer for Expend4bles, also known as The Expendables 4, promises “lots of violence, blood, and guts.”

The fourth installment in the popular Expendables franchise marks the return of two key characters: Sylvester Stallone (Tulsa King) as Barney Ross, the leader of the Expendables, and Jason Statham as Lee Christmas, Ross’s second-in-command and a knife expert. The Expendables are summoned to stop a terrorist known as Suarto (The Raid’s Iko Uwais) from igniting a nuclear conflict between Russia and the U.S.

EXPEND4BLES (2023) Official Red Band Trailer - Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent, Megan Fox

The franchise is known for its large ensemble of well-known action stars. Reprising their roles from previous installments are Dolph Lundgren (Section Eight) as Gunner Jensen and Randy Couture (Blowback) as Toll Road. New cast members include Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power) as Easy Day, Megan Fox (Transformers) as Gina, Tony Jaa (Furious 7) as Decha, Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys for Life) as Galan, Levy Tran (The First Purge) as Lash, and Andy Garcia (Father of the Bride) as Marsh.

The old blood meets the new blood in the character posters for Expend4bles.

Expend4bles is directed by Scott Waugh (Hidden Strike) from a screenplay written by Kurt Wimmer (Law Abiding Citizen), Tad Daggerhart (Black Lotus), and Max Adams (The Terminal List). The script is based on a story by Wimmer, Daggerhart, and Spenser Cohen (Moonfall). Like the first two installments, Expend4bles will have an R rating. The third film, the lowest-grossing film in the series, was PG-13.

Expend4bles is scheduled to be released in theaters by Lionsgate on September 22.

