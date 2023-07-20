 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch every Christopher Nolan movie

Dan Girolamo
By

No one does spectacle like Christopher Nolan. The 52-year-old is one of the few filmmakers whose name alone can sell a movie. Over two decades, Nolan has perfectly balanced critically acclaimed films and commercially successful projects. From the indies (Following and Memento) and psychological thrillers (Insomnia and The Prestige) to comic book adaptions (The Dark Knight trilogy) and mind-bending epics (Inception and Interstellar), Nolan continues to create films that feel special and have a “can’t miss” appeal.

Nolan’s 12th film, Oppenheimer, is scheduled for release on July 21. Before experiencing the WWII biopic about the “father of the atomic bond,” revisit Nolan’s previous 11 films. Most of them are available on streaming services. However, there are a handful that must be purchased or rented.

Recommended Videos

Note: This list will feature every film directed by Nolan. It will not include films where he only served as a producer, i.e., Man of Steel.

Watch The Dark Knight Trilogy on Max

The Joker and Batman sit across from one another at a table.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Nolan’s beloved trilogy about the caped crusader is available on Max. The three films in the trilogy: Batman BeginsThe Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. Christian Bale stars as Bruce Wayne/Batman, the playboy philanthropist who served as Gotham City’s protector as a crime-fighting vigilante. The trilogy features memorable roles from Cillian Murphy as Dr. Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow, Tom Hardy as Bane, Gary Oldman as Jim Gordon, Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth, Morgan Freeman as Lucious Fox, and most notably, Heath Ledger as the Joker. The Dark Knight, in particular, is widely considered one of the best comic book adaptations of all time.

Watch Dunkirk on Max and Netflix

A scene from Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Dunkirk, the war epic about the famous World War II evacuation, is available to stream on Max and NetflixDunkirk utilizes Nolan’s signature nonlinear narrative to depict three perspectives of the evacuation: land, sea, and air. The large ensemble cast includes Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Harry Styles, Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, and Tom Hardy. Considered one of Nolan’s best films, Dunkirk received eight Oscar nominations, including Nolan’s first directing nomination.

Watch Tenet on TBS

john david washington tenet movie
Warner Bros. Pictures

Nolan’s mind-bending thriller, Tenet, is available to stream on the TBS website with a TV provider. John David Washington stars as the Protagonist, a CIA operative recruited to travel back in time to stop a deadly attack that threatens the fate of humanity. Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, and Kenneth Branagh. Tenet famously opened at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020.

Watch Tenet on TBS

Watch Interstellar on Prime Video and Paramount+

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathway curiously stare next to each other in a scene from Interstellar.
Paramount Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

For a filmmaker who directed a comic book masterpiece (The Dark Knight), Interstellar, available on Prime Video and Paramount+, has arguably the strongest fanbase of any Nolan film on the Internet. After leaving Gotham City, Nolan went to space for Interstellar. Set in a dystopian future, Earth is ravaged by famine, forcing scientists to search for another planet to serve as the next home for the human race. Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a former NASA pilot turned farmer, joins an expedition across the galaxy and through a wormhole to explore three planets that could be humanity’s new home. Come for the excellent visuals, but stay for Hans Zimmer’s spectacular score.

Watch Following on AMC+ or Tubi

A man is on the phone in Following.
Momentum Pictures

Most fans cite Memento as his coming out party, but Nolan made one film two years prior, 1998’s Following. Serving as his debut feature, Following, now on AMC+ and Tubi, is a crime drama starring Jeremy Theobald as the Young Man, a London writer who tails strangers to use his observations as inspiration for a novel. After meeting the burglar Cobb (Alex Haw), the Young Man gets dragged into the criminal underworld. This 70-minute thriller provided the blueprint for the rest of Nolan’s career.

Watch Following on AMC+ Watch Following on Tubi

Rent Memento, Insomnia, The Prestige, and Inception

Leonardo DiCaprio watches a top spins in Inception.
Warner Bros. Pictures, 2010

Nolan’s four remaining movies (besides Oppenheimer) are Mementoa mystery thriller about a man (Guy Pearce) suffering from amnesia on the hunt for the person who raped and murdered his wife; Insomnia, a cat-and-mouse thriller staring Al Pacino and Robin Williams about a detective investigating the murder of a teenage girl; The Prestige, a physiological game of one-upmanship between two rival magicians (Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale); and Inception, an enigmatic action film starring Leonardo DiCaprio about the infiltration of dreams. All four movies are not on any streaming service as of July 19. However, they can be purchased or rented on Prime Video, Google Play, and iTunes.

Oppenheimer opens in theaters on July 21.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 kids and family movies on Netflix that are perfect to watch in the summer
A family throws water balloons at each other in Yes Day.

The perfect way to cap off a busy summer day with the family is to sit, relax, and enjoy a good movie together. With the popcorn popped, the lights down low, and drinks at hand, a family-friendly movie will put everyone in a good mood.

Now comes the decision: what to watch? If you’re looking for a good all-ages family movie to watch in the summer, there are wonderful options on Netflix, including both new films and old favorites.
Nanny McPhee (2005)

Read more
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
A blindfolded woman hugs a young girl in Bird Box Barcelona.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, with more than 220 million subscribers. And just what do those people tend to watch? In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix?

Each week, the streaming service releases a list of its 10 most-watched movies over the preceding seven days. Below, we've listed the top 10 movies in the U.S. from July 10 to July 16, along with general information about each film, such as genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more
The 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix right now
Patrick Mahomes walks off a plane in quarterback.

Exploring the thousands of titles on Netflix can be both exciting and overwhelming. Content of all types abounds, from dramas and comedies to reality shows and documentaries. There's even a Top 10 list to help narrow down your decision by letting you see the most popular Netflix shows.

Every week, Netflix releases a list of the 10 most-watched TV shows over a recent seven-day period. Below, we’ve listed the top 10 shows in the U.S. from July 10 to July 16, along with general information about each show, including genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more