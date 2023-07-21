 Skip to main content
Where to watch Oppenheimer in 70mm IMAX

Jason Struss
By
Cillian Murphy stares through a small window at an atomic blast, his face illuminated by light.
Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer is finally here. As one-half of the now-famous “Barbenheimer” pop culture event, the Christopher Nolan movie has received an unusual amount of advance hype and breathless anticipation for a three-hour movie about the birth of the atom bomb. I’m not complaining though; any amount of additional press concentrating on the movie can only be a good thing, and is poised to turn the original drama into an unexpected summertime hit.

Nolan is a movie lover, and part of that love is telling his stories in the biggest and best formats possible. Remember The Dark Knight? Of course you do. He shot the already famous opening scene in IMAX as a way of accentuating the drama and intensity of Joker’s bank heist. For Oppenheimer, he’s topped that by shooting the entire movie in IMAX 70mm and 70mm large-format film. Oppenheimer has already made history by being the first film to have black-and-white sections shot in IMAX. Not too shabby, huh?

The bad news is that not every theater is equipped with the necessary equipment to properly see Oppenheimer in all of its big-screen glory. In fact, there are fewer than 50 movie theaters in the entire world that can show Oppenheimer as Nolan truly intended. Where are these theaters? Find out by reading the list below.

United States

Arizona

Tempe (Harkins Arizona Mills 25 & IMAX)

California

San Francisco (AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX)

Universal City (Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX)

Hollywood (TCL Chinese Theater IMAX)

Ontario (Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX)

Irvine (Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX)

Sacramento (Esquire IMAX)

Dublin (Regal Hacienda Crossings & IMAX)

Florida

Fort Lauderdale (AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science)

Georgia

Buford (Regal Mall of Georgia & IMAX)

Indiana

Indianapolis (IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum)

Michigan

Detroit  (Chrysler IMAX Dome Theatre, Michigan Science Center)

Grand Rapids (Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX)

New York

New York City (AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX)

Pennsylvania

King of Prussia (Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX)

Rhode Island

Providence (Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX)

Texas

San Antonio (AMC Rivercenter 11 & IMAX)

Dallas (Cinemark 17 & IMAX)

Tennessee

Nashville (Regal Opry Mills & IMAX)

International

Australia 

Melbourne (IMAX, Melbourne Museum)

Canada

Calgary, Alberta (Scotiabank Chinook & IMAX)

Edmonton, Alberta (Scotiabank Edmonton & IMAX)

Langley, British Columbia (Cineplex Cinemas Langley & IMAX)

Mississauga, Ontario (Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga & IMAX)

Woodbridge, Ontario (Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan & IMAX)

Regina, Saskatchewan (Kramer IMAX, Saskatchewan Science Centre)

Czech Republic 

Prague (IMAX Theatre, Palac Flora)

United Kingdom        

London (BFI IMAX, British Film Institute)

London (The Ronson Theatre at the Science Museum)

Manchester, U.K. (Vue Manchester IMAX & The Printworks)

Oppenheimer is now playing in theaters worldwide. 

